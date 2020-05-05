The Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella (Malaga) has admitted this Tuesday that the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic trained on Monday at his facilities by understanding that professional athletes they were authorized to do it.

Djokovic requested the club train on one of his tracks, where the tennis player usually exercises when he is in Marbella, and “understanding that as of May 4 professional athletes were authorized to train”, it was authorized, Puente Romano reported in a statement.

However, a subsequent consultation with the Spanish Tennis Federation after it issued a statement about the doubts before the new Ministerial Order, “He clarified that we will have to wait until May 11 to use the tennis club”.

“This clarification has been shared with Mr. Djokovic and both parties have agreed to resume training from that date “adds the statement.

The club regrets that its interpretation of the standard “may have been wrong” and that this “could have caused some inconvenience to both Mr. Djokovic and any other citizen in good faith.”

