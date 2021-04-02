The Maracanã stadium will be renamed Pelé

03/10/2021 at 10:45 CET

Brazil has approved a law that will change the nomenclature of the Maracana stadium. Now they will call it Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Rei Pele, thus paying tribute to the footballer who, for the country, is considered the best of all time. This change has created many controversies because, in this way, journalist Mario Filho falls into oblivion, who gives name to the enclosure today. The finals of the World Cups of 1950 and 2014.

The only thing that could change this decision would be that Claudio Castro, the governor, sanction this law which has been harshly criticized by the journalist’s relatives, historians and by the press. However, the sports complex of the stadium, the gym, the water park and the athletics track will continue to be a tribute to Filho.

“King Pelé is the greatest player of all time. It is a fair tribute. Although I have no doubt that everyone will continue to call the Maracanã stadium, “said André Ceciliano, the legislator who proposed the law.” The use of names of living people in property belonging to the public patrimony has been a concern of society to take care of what belongs to everyone and prevent the privatization of public space. But, in this case, it is a fair tribute to a person recognized worldwide for his legacy in Brazilian soccer and for providing important services to our country, “he said.

The bill was approved by the plenary session of the regional legislature in an emergency regime and by symbolic vote, that is, in which only the spokesmen of each party intervened. Only the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) expressed its rejection of the initiative. “Mario Filho was a journalist not only committed to democracy but also very active in the sports area “, explained Flávio Serafini, legislator of the PSOL. Filho was the main promoter of the creation of the largest stadium in the world for the 1950 World Cup. He also advocated that it be created in the Maracanã neighborhood, a central place.