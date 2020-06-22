The story ended well for Juan Manuel Ballestero, the Argentine navigator who crossed the entire Atlantic Ocean aboard his sailboat to see his family again: after an 85-day trip, the man arrived at the port of Mar del Plata, his hometown, and after giving a negative coronavirus, he was able to descend and spend Father’s Day with his father, who is currently 90 years old.

The journey had started on March 24, when he set sail from the island of Porto Santo, located in the Madeira archipelago, in Portugal, precisely with the aim of spending this special date with his loved ones.

Almost three months Ballestero was sailing with his sailboat « Skua » until last Wednesday moored in the Mar del Plata Yacht Club, where he had to wait another 72 hours to comply with health protocols in the context of the pandemic.

Once he passed the test that the authorities of this spa town practiced, he was empowered to continue the 14-day isolation in the home of their parents, so he managed to fulfill his long-awaited goal.

The man, who is 47 years old, is a lifeguard, surfer and parachutist, was able to spend Father’s Day with his, Carlos, former fishing captain with more than half a century of nautical travel, but also accompanied by his mother, Nilda, 82.

Actually, The first hug between the two took place on Saturday on the deck of the « Skua », when the 90-year-old former sailor approached the club’s mooring to look for his son to accompany him home that same afternoon.

« Emotion » and « happiness », These were the feelings described by the recently returned sailor to Argentina, and before Sunday lunch with his family he told the . news agency that he is still « finishing ordering » the experiences of his trip in his head.

Ballestero completed his long journey days ago, when a small window in the middle of a strong rainstorm allowed him to enter the water mirror of the port of Mar del Plata, the place where he had his first experiences aboard a ship.

After having covered the last section from the port of La Paloma, in Uruguay, and thus completing an 85-day adventure, members of the Argentine Naval Prefecture informed him that he should remain another 14 on board the moored sailboat, to comply with the quarantine.

Ballestero understood immediately and assured that he would comply with all protocols to avoid any risk to his parents, but a city fishing businessman and his friend, who was waiting for him at the dock on arrival, then offered to pay him a swabbed in a private laboratory, so that he could step on the ground as soon as possible in case of a negative.

The only condition that the businessman put in exchange for this favor was that Ballestero invite him to « a barbecue, when allowed. » The test result was known on Friday, and the health authorities allowed him to complete the isolation at his relatives’ home.

« Too bad this is in the framework of a cursed pandemic, quarantines and others, but hopefully we all return to normal. Hopefully we will see each other soon ”, the navigator had assured in a video sent to his loved ones minutes before arriving in Mar del Plata, excited because the final hug was « closer ».

Ballestero had departed from Porto Santo, the second largest island in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, off the coast of Africa, when the closure of the borders left him with no choice but to jump into the sea if he wanted to return to the country.

After crossing the ocean and approaching the Brazilian coast, he had to stop at the town of Porto Belo, in Santa Catarina, due to some technical problems, and after a few more stops in Brazil and Uruguay, he faced the final stretch of 500 kilometers towards the port of Mar del Plata.

This oceanic crossing was the second of the navigator, since in 2011 he had made a sailing trip between Barcelona and Mar del Plata.