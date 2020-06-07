The schedule of the MAPFRE Women’s Tennis League has been completed with the confirmation of the last pending venue, which will be the Castellón Tennis Club. The competition will have 4 tournaments that will have a financial allocation of € 24,000 in prizes each, and a final table of 24 players with a maximum preliminary phase of 48.
The inaugural tournament will be held at Club Tennis d’Aro (July 15-19), in the province of Girona. The competition will move the following week to the Castellón Tennis Club (July 22-26) and later to the RACE (July 29-August 2) in Madrid. The last appointment will be at the Club Tennis Els Gorchs (5-9 August) in Les Franqueses del Vallès, in Barcelona.
The first two tests will be played on clay, while the last two will be on hard court. Registration for all MAPFRE Women’s Tennis League tournaments will be exclusively online on the website of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).
The objective of the MAPRE Tennis League organized by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) is to resume the competitive activity of Spanish players, after the stoppage of international competition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAPFRE Women’s Tennis League Calendar
PLATJA D’ARO
Club Tennis d’Aro
Preliminary Phase: July 12 to 14
Final Phase: July 15 to 19
Registration deadline: June 27
Surface: Earth
CASTELLÓN
Castellón Tennis Club
Preliminary Phase: July 19 to 21
Final Phase: July 22 to 26
Registration deadline: July 4
Surface: Earth
MADRID
R.A.C.E. (Royal Automobile Club of Spain)
Preliminary Phase: July 26 to 28
Final Phase: July 29 to August 2
Registration deadline: July 11
Hard surface
LES FRANQUESES DEL VALLÈS
Club Tennis Els Gorchs
Preliminary Phase: August 2-4
Final Phase: August 5 to 9
Registration deadline: July 18
Hard surface