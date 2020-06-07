The schedule of the MAPFRE Women’s Tennis League has been completed with the confirmation of the last pending venue, which will be the Castellón Tennis Club. The competition will have 4 tournaments that will have a financial allocation of € 24,000 in prizes each, and a final table of 24 players with a maximum preliminary phase of 48.

The inaugural tournament will be held at Club Tennis d’Aro (July 15-19), in the province of Girona. The competition will move the following week to the Castellón Tennis Club (July 22-26) and later to the RACE (July 29-August 2) in Madrid. The last appointment will be at the Club Tennis Els Gorchs (5-9 August) in Les Franqueses del Vallès, in Barcelona.

The first two tests will be played on clay, while the last two will be on hard court. Registration for all MAPFRE Women’s Tennis League tournaments will be exclusively online on the website of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).

The objective of the MAPRE Tennis League organized by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) is to resume the competitive activity of Spanish players, after the stoppage of international competition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAPFRE Women’s Tennis League Calendar

PLATJA D’ARO

Club Tennis d’Aro

Preliminary Phase: July 12 to 14

Final Phase: July 15 to 19

Registration deadline: June 27

Surface: Earth

CASTELLÓN

Castellón Tennis Club

Preliminary Phase: July 19 to 21

Final Phase: July 22 to 26

Registration deadline: July 4

Surface: Earth

MADRID

R.A.C.E. (Royal Automobile Club of Spain)

Preliminary Phase: July 26 to 28

Final Phase: July 29 to August 2

Registration deadline: July 11

Hard surface

LES FRANQUESES DEL VALLÈS

Club Tennis Els Gorchs

Preliminary Phase: August 2-4

Final Phase: August 5 to 9

Registration deadline: July 18

Hard surface