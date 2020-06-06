The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has launched the MAPFRE Valor Tennis League Aimed at players from the Top-100 of the ATP men’s world ranking.

06/06/2020 at 14:49

CEST

.

This tour will include four tournaments like the rest of the categories that make up the new MAPFRE Tennis League (men’s, women’s and chair tennis), which will be the official return of tennis to competition in Spain.

The first tournament will be played at UP Pàdel & Tennis Cornellà-BCN (July 15-19), in the Barcelona town of Cornellà de Llobregat. The schedule will continue at the JC Ferrero – Equelite Sport Academy (July 22-26) in Villena (Alicante), at the Ferrer Tennis Academy (July 29-August 2) in La Nucía (Alicante) and at the Real Club Recreativo Tenis Huelva ( 5-9 August).

Each tournament will have a financial endowment of € 12,400 and will have a final picture of 24 players plus a maximum preliminary phase of 48.

The four tours that make up the League will mean the official return of tennis to competition in Spain, since the “Valor” women’s and men’s tournaments will score in the national ranking.