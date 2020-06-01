Madrid Jun 1 . .- The Mapfre Foundation reopens its headquarters in Madrid on Tuesday with the exhibition “Rodin-Giacometti” with a capacity reduced to a third and free admission for health personnel, state security forces and bodies and firefighters as thanks to his work of the last months.

The exhibition, which draws parallels and disparities between these two great authors of modern sculpture, was barely open for five weeks and has been extended until August 23.

The exhibition hall has conditioned its space to the security measures against the COVID-19 epidemic: it will reopen with a third of capacity, mandatory use of masks, dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel and without luggage, audio guides, guided tours and brochures.

Among the works that can be seen in the exhibition are Rodin’s “Monumento des Bourgeois de Calais” or Giacometti’s “The Walking Man”, although the latter will only be exhibited until the end of June and then he will travel to Paris to join of an exhibition, according to the foundation in a note.

In total there are two hundred sculptures, photographs and drawings, reflecting how both sculptors had, despite not knowing each other, common themes, and dedicated themselves to portraying human emotions.

The Mapfre Foundation, which has had to delay the opening of its new center in Barcelona due to the health crisis, wants to thank the health personnel, members of the State Security Forces and Bodies and Firefighters for their work against COVID-19, for which it offers to each member of this group two free tickets, which can be obtained by showing their identification.

The foundation, which also reopens the room of its permanent exhibition dedicated to Miró, has new hours, extended until 9:00 p.m.

.