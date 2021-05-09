The map showing the territories actually discovered by European conquerors

Neither America, nor Africa: a new representation of the world indicates which were really the territories discovered by the European colonizers.

A colonialist narrative has permeated the history of the subject territories in European campaigns. Dominated under the discourse of having been found, it could be that the territories “discovered” may not have been as extensive as originally thought. A recent map made by Radical Cartography explains this graphically — and realizes that, in reality, it was not the official story as a planet.

Were there really territories discovered by Europe?

Photo: Getty Images

The idea that there are territories discovered during the expansion campaigns of the European powers is a double-edged sword. In the first place, because there were already established and widely developed civilizations in the lands that Columbus and other conquerors found.

Second, because the technology and technical knowledge regarding the domain of the oceans was, at least, in a rather incipient stage. To a large extent, sailors who entered the deep sea to lands they did not know they were easily comparable to today’s astrophysicists, who are trying to figure out what happens on the other side of a black hole.

For the rest, it should be understood that many of the scientific investigations and colonialist exploits had a fundamental political stimulus. Without the interested support of the crowns in Europe and the Catholic Church – who were the patrons of this type of project – little could have been achieved in this area.

These three axes fed a historical narrative of dominance, supremacy and social hierarchies coming from the Old World. Inevitably, this ideological conditioning on the part of the European conquerors led to invaluable massacres and cultural losses that, to this day, afflict the territories once dominated by the influences of Europe.

The other continents were already there

Photo: Getty Images

To the question of whether there were really territories discovered by the European colonizers, the answer is debatable. America, Africa and Asia were already there, and they did not need to be discovered by anyone: they had their own cosmogony in the wide diversity of peoples who had built their own history, science, worship and culture millennia ago.

Seen this way, there is a dynamic of submission and asymmetric power relations, on the part of the Power countries that led the technical development of weapons and military. For this reason, historiographic efforts applied to cartography such as the Radical Cartography project are not only relevant, but they reverse an institutional narrative of violence towards the different and the alien.

Instead of showing off the vast domains of Europa across the globe, the scientists involved achieved a very punctual representation:

Image: Radical Cartography

The full representation can be consulted on its official site. There, the details of the construction of the map and the meanings of each of the signs in it are detailed. However, perhaps the most remarkable element of the representation is the so simple delineation of true discoveries of the European colonizers.

Instead of an immeasurable constellation of impossible ecosystems and countless defeated civilizations, this map reduces the true discoveries to a series of isolated points. In a subtle way, they indicate that the other peoples they were already there, they already existed, and that, ultimately, Europeans didn’t really discover what the official story tells.

