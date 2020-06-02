Drafting and agencies

Almost a week after the protests began in the United States due to the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis (Minnesota) police officers, the movement has spread, violently in some cases, by dozens of states.

The protest movement began in Minneapolis, just a couple of days after the incident, and this week reports of protests and / or riots have been spread like wildfire by more than 140 cities across the United States.

Even in the secluded states of Alaska and Hawaii, protests have been reported. In some cases these have been accompanied by confrontations with the police, burning of premises, vehicles and looting of shops.

National Guard to the streets

In some forty cities over 20 states, authorities have dispatched National Guard troops to try to contain the violence and restore order.

Although curfew ordinances have been issued, in many cases protesters have ignored them, giving rise to new confrontations.

In cities like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago, the police tried to disperse the crowds by shooting tear gas, pepper spray and even rubber bullets.

In the capital, Washington, protesters marched to the White House, where they threw stones at riot police officers guarding the presidential residence, forcing Donald Trump to temporarily take refuge in a bunker.

The president reiterated on Tuesday his threat to deploy the army and said that in Washington “there were no problems” with the repression on Monday night.

Violence, looting and more protests

Meanwhile, in New York, at sunset, the first looting began in what is supposed to be the fifth consecutive day of protests in the city for Floyd’s death.

The security forces, however, were trying to maintain order in the privileged area of ​​the Big Apple, where large peaceful protests were seen in the early afternoon, which later turned violent.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, police swept downtown streets in an attempt to disperse protests after the curfews came into effect at 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the west coast in Los Angeles, police arrested dozens of people who were on the street after the curfew began on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, according to local media.

In another part of the country, in Texas, there have been altercations between protesters who had closed a bridge in Dallas and the police, who have proceeded to arrest them.

On the other hand, in Chicago, in the state of Illinois, thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in the Lakeview and Uptown areas, and looting has occurred in various neighborhoods.

