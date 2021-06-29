The map of the 48 black flags of the Spanish coasts

La Manga del Mar Menor. (Photo: JORGE GUERRERO via . via .)

The Spanish coastline is threatened and it is still necessary to take giant steps to improve the environmental status of our beaches and coasts. This is the conclusion drawn from the 2021 Black Flags report, presented this Tuesday by Ecologists in Action.

All the coastal provinces, apart from Ceuta and Melilla, have at least one black flag. The biggest problems on the coastline are, for yet another year, water discharges and poor purification, which represent 31% of the flags, 15 in total.

In addition, Ecologistas en Acción has awarded black flags for other environmental problems that it has classified according to their origin:

Urbanism (8 flags).

Polluting industrial activities (7 flags).

Shocking ports and cruises (6 flags).

Coastal erosion and defense works (3 flags).

Effects on biodiversity and invasive species (3 flags).

For various reasons (3 flags).

Accumulation of garbage (2 flags).

Aquaculture effects (1 flag).

There are a total of 48 flags, a number that was homogenized in 2015 and that corresponds to two per province but, in the words of those responsible for the report, there could be many more.

“Years go by and we see very little progress, especially in terms of sanitation and purification, but not only. That is why we urge all public administrations to take urgent measures to reverse the situation. It is in their hands, it is a matter of being taken seriously ”, explains Clara Megías, coordinator of the report.

In fact, some of the black flags that have been delivered this year are repeat offenders. This is the case of the contamination of the Pontevedra estuary due to the ENCE factory or violations of the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) of the …

