the manufacturer recommends disconnecting the NAS from the cloud immediately

Users with a WD My Book Live NAS should exercise caution. Through the Western Digital forum, several users have reported that their network-connected hard drives are being formatted remotely, without them having performed any action. “All my files have disappeared”, explain resigned multiple users of the forum.

The WD My Book is a NAS server with a vertical design, similar to a book. A hard drive connected to the cloud with which we can access these files remotely. However, now some users are seeing how all their files are mysteriously disappearing, without having installed any updates or having opened the My Book Live application.

SSD Drives vs HDD Hard Drives, what does each offer?

Western Digital reports that some My Book Live have been compromised

In response to Engadget, from Western Digital they explain that “we are aware of these problems and the incident is being actively investigated“.

Affected users explain that all data on the device appears to have disappeared, but that the folder structure is intact. Namely, the folders that come by default on the device are kept but without files. One of the users has posted a script where he reports that a factory reset was performed remotely, but no one was home or no one known to be accessing the NAS.

Last April, a ransomware attack hit QNAP and encrypted users’ NAS, demanding a ransom to retrieve the files. From Western Digital they explain that “we have no indication of a breach or compromise of Western Digital’s cloud services or systems”, although they do report that “we have determined that some My Book Live devices have been compromised by an attacker“.

“In some cases, this compromise has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the device,” they describe from Western Digital. The recommendation in this case seems clear: “at this time, We recommend that customers disconnect their My Book Live devices from the Internet to protect your data on the device. “

The My Book Live received their last firmware update in 2015, they explain from the manufacturer. Five years without security updates that could have facilitated an attack and has led to multiple users suddenly losing all their files.

In Engadget | Putting a NAS at home has been one of the best technology decisions I have made in my entire life