The manufacture of weapons with 3D printers alerts Europe

As experts indicate, getting a 3D printer is actually as simple as spending less than 300 euros, which is what they currently cost in the market. Then, getting manuals for the manufacture of weapons is just as simple, being available on the ‘deep web’ or even on certain web pages not yet identified by the police.

Therefore, all this can adversely affect gun control, since the parts necessary for the manufacture of weapons through a 3D printer are not subject to any control. Worse, they don’t appear on any national gun registry.