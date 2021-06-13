The Mansory Porsche Taycan bets on a very discreet customization

The Porsche Taycan is one of the fastest models on the market, a very high-performance electric car with a very modern design that lends itself little to aesthetic modifications. Which hasn’t stopped Mansory from getting his hands on the zero-emission sports saloon. A proposal that does not go unnoticed but it is not strident either.

Mansory’s experience with electric cars is limited to one of the German’s greatest rivals, the Tesla Model S. So, the preparer who stands out especially for some brutal and eye-catching creations, He respected as much as possible the model of the American firm. And in its latest novelty it has also followed the same line. Because the Porsche taycan attracts attention, but not as expected when watching the trainer’s exercises.

The Porsche electric saloon has passed through the workshops of this master in tuning, developing a special kit for the exterior and also for the interior, available for all versions with which it is sold. On the outside, Mansory has mounted forged carbon alloy wheels with a narrow spoke design to dissipate heat from the brakes, and 22 inch mounted on high performance tires and such a low profile comparable to rice paper.

The Mansory Porsche Taycan is the coach’s second creation with electric cars

Mansory presents a proposal on the Porsche Taycan

The firm has chosen to transform the sports saloon into an ultra-fast, so the novelties of the exterior have all been manufactured in forged carbon. In fact, the original front hood has been replaced by a panel made of this material, as well as the parts that hide the new vertically open gills below the headlights, and the horizontal above the license plate.

The spoiler on the edge of the front bumper, the side skirts and the rear-view mirror housings, as well as the rear spoiler and the entire rear apron, including the diffuser in the piece, are also made of forged lightweight material. Mansory has also put a note of contrast with decorative bands on the front doors that bite into the covers of the cargo ports, and longitudinally extending across the hood.

Mansory also offers a painting of the brake calipers, in the color that the customer requests, whether it is the standard brake system or the carbon-ceramic discs. No mechanical or chassis retouching, the customization ends with the interior where the huge Mansory catalog opens, in materials and colors, with contrasting stitching or a carbon decoration. The proposal presented is rather discreet with a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel with carbon inserts, floor mats with the coach’s logo and aluminum pedals.

The interior of the Mansory Porsche Taycan preserves the sporty and luxurious essence with the utmost discretion