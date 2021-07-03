The manifestation of LGTBI Pride begins in Madrid

Demonstration in Madrid on June 28, 2021. (Photo: Guillermo Gutierrez Carrascal / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The traditional LGTBI Pride march has returned to the streets of Madrid this Saturday after the pandemic stopped, with a demonstration without floats but massive, which arrives after the approval of the draft trans law.

The demonstration goes from Atocha to the Plaza de Colón, where a manifesto will be read.

The vindication of trans rights centers the motto of this year’s demonstration – “Human rights are not negotiated, they are legislated. Integral Trans Law Ya!

The organizers have designed a protocol to try to keep distances and respect health restrictions, with a mandatory mask, in a demonstration with a maximum participation of 25,000 people.

The PSOE, questioned

It is not expected that representatives of the PP or Vox will attend the march, but the main political forces in Madrid have confirmed their attendance.

The PSOE, a party in which there is no consensus regarding the trans law, questioned by a part of feminism, has not specified its delegation, in which the head of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will foreseeably participate as in other years.

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, promoter of the trans law, will lead the group of United We Can, which will also include the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, with the slogan “They are rights, not wishes, it is law! ”.

They are rights, not wishes, it is law!

The Citizens’ delegation will be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís; together with party officials. They return to the Pride march after the & u …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.