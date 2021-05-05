The maneuver of the conductor of the Line 12 Metro with which he prevented the tragedy from being even greater



The driver was unharmed but had to be hospitalized for having a nervous breakdown.

More than 24 hours have passed since the regrettable accident occurred at the Olivos station on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro and the information about the wounded and dead is being updated.

Until this moment, the CDMX prosecutor’s office has confirmed the death of 25 people and 79 injured, many of them seriously and found in different hospitals in the Mexican capital, struggling between life and death.

Despite being a great tragedy, it would have taken on worse dimensions if the driver of the Line 12 Metro convoy had not reacted.

Fernando Espino, leader of the Union of the Collective Transport System (STC), announcedr the maneuver performed by the driver that prevented the entire train from ending up rushing when the Olivos station bridge collapsed.

“(The conductor) tells me, through his union representative, that it was a major scare, it was the pulling because 2 cars were detached from the train, it was a pulling where Fortunately, he and the team responded to stop and not be dragged by the 2 cars that hit or were left hanging ”, Espino said in an interview for Milenio Televisión.

It also indicated that the driver was unharmed from the accident but had to be transferred to a hospital after presenting a severe nervous breakdown derived from the accident.

In the interview, Espino indicated that the union already has a scientific study that details all the existing failures on Line 12, which they intend to present to the CDMX head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, in order to propose solutions in this regard. and avoid more tragedies like this.

“What we want is for you to take into consideration the opinion of those who know, who are the workers, who are more empathetic with the workers, do not throw us the engineers who have been made in the Metro and who are dedicated people and want to to his Metro ”, he sentenced.

