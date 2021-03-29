The mandatory DGT article for the car that you can find in Aldi for less than € 10

This 2021, General direction of traffic (DGT) has decided to modify some of the driving rules in order to reduce the number of accidents or minimize the causes. For example, from January 1 of this year, motorcyclists must wear gloves when riding on all types of roads.

In this line, it has also changed the famous reflective triangles with which an accident or a breakdown was marked by emergency lights. The triangles They were very unsafe since the driver must get out of the car in the middle of the road to put them at risk of their lives.

Therefore, as of January 2, 2024, it will be mandatory to have this emergency light in the car in case you need it at any time.

Where can I buy the mandatory emergency light from the DGT?

Aldi A light of this type has been launched to market for all those drivers who have not yet purchased it and at an exceptional price: 9.99 euros.

These are the characteristics of the Aldi emergency light:

– With magnet.

– Illuminate up to 800 m away.

– Visible 360º. 9 high intensity LEDs.

– It works with batteries.

– Homologated with V16 certification