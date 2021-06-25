The Mandarin story of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

The newly released trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings serves the table to enjoy one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This production will be one of the first to escape the narrative composed during the first three phases.

What does this mean? There will be new characters and stories. Much of what has been seen about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be marked by the coriental culture, from the actors involved in the project to part of the culture and mystique of those lands. The expansion of the Marvel Universe is not only cinematic, but also cultural and commercial.

Among the new characters will be one that was already referred to previously in Marvel productions. Its about Madarin, a supervillain with an important career in the comics and who, through Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be represented again. But, this time, in the right way.

The Mandarin in Marvel: who is he?

This character was referred to as Iron Man 3 (Shane Black, 2013). He was introduced as the antagonist of the film due to him and Tony Stark having an extensive rivalry. However, his appearance was a fake since it was not the real Madarin. That will be seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, under the name of Wenwu and the performance of Tony Leung.

Mandarin first appeared in 1964, when the comic was published Tales of Suspense #fifty, under the idea of ​​Stan Lee and the drawing of Don Heck. The character’s biography already offers similarities to Stark, as his parents also died when he was young, inheriting an entire empire and cultivating a megalomaniac personality.

Thus arose a scientific genius, recognized for his inventiveness and, also, for his ability within the martial arts. To measure the inheritance that the Mandarin assumed as a child, we must delve into his family history. His father was a descendant of Genghis Khan And, during the Qing Empire, he was one of the richest people in the country. Wenwu’s mother, who is also named Gene Khan in the comics, belonged to the English nobility of the time.

The Madarin’s interest in science and technology prevents his desire for revenge, cultivated under the upbringing of his aunt after the death of his parents. For him, the world gradually ceased to be a place to be and became a space to be conquered. In his task he would have ten rings of power that he found during an expedition through the Valley of the Spirits.

The villain of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Yes, they are the same rings that will have a special weight within Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. These allowed the Madarin, after learning to use them, dominate different regions of his country. He no longer only had the knowledge. From then on, with the handling of the rings, he also had a weapon with which to impose himself over others.

His confrontations with Iron Man occurred every time he tried to spread across the world.. The Mandarin, as well as having a great sense of honor inherited from their culture, has also been associated with organizations such as La Mano. This character has appeared in different conflicts with various superheroes. Among his abilities predominates the handling of chi and martial arts at will, in addition to the rings that give him superhuman abilities.

Some of those abilities were already shown in the trailer. At first, one of Madarin’s adversaries will be his own son, Shang-Chi, who will be played by Simu Liu. Both will have in common the interest, natural or inherited, for the Ten Rings that are part of the family and the need to face their past.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have the address of Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy, 2019 and The Glass Castle, 2017) and the script by David callaham (Mortal Kombat, 2021). The first comments on this film occurred in 2001. However, the project did not progress until the incorporation of Callaham in 2018.

The film will be released exclusively in theaters. It will be the first, within the recent releases, to be released without offering the streaming version to Disney Plus subscribers through the Premier Access service. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can be seen from September 3, 2021.

