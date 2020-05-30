Following the same steps as Marvel, Disney plans to modify some of the classic characters from the ‘Star Wars’ saga, something that surely will not be liked by fans who have already shown their displeasure at some changes that the company of the mouse made in the canon of history and apparently the studio did not learn the lesson, since Boba Fett would be a woman in ‘The Mandalorian ‘.

Without a doubt this would be a huge surprise since Boba Fett’s character has always been configured as that of a man, but it seems that Disney wants to make certain modifications, so this time the bounty hunter will be a woman and the studio has already found the best way to make this change.

According to the channel DVD Overlord in Youtube, Boba Fett will be part of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and indeed it will be revealed that she managed to survive Sarlacc’s well, however, during one chapter of the series the bounty hunter will remove the case and it will be revealed that she is a woman.

According to sources, to explain this, during the series we can see a scene that will show Boba Fett emerging from the Sarlacc well but due to his injuries and exhaustion, he will lose his life in Tatooine sands, where the Jawas will find him and remove his armor, which will be acquired by Sabine Wren, who made his appearance in the animated series ‘Rebels’ and this way she will take on the role of Boba Fett.

You certainly have to take this news as just another rumor, since it seems impossible that the studio is going to retake such an important character as Boba Fett only to kill him immediately, in addition Sabine Wren already has her own Mandalorian armor forged by her ancestors, however, it is also true that Disney likes to modify many things established in the canon within his productions.

This is how, Boba Fett would be a woman in ‘The Mandalorian’, Hopefully this is only a false rumor and Disney does not modify the bounty hunter, as this will surely not be liked by fans and the series could go from success to failure. Hopefully Favreau continues to maintain the winning formula and presents us with a season equal to or better than the first.