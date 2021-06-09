The Mandalorian: third season filming could be delayed until 2022 – Tomatazos

Fans of Star wars were delighted with the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, a compendium of chapters that gave us better adventures for Din Djarin and his little companion, achieving supremacy in the Disney Plus catalog for several weeks. The last episode left everyone with a lump in their throats and waiting for more news, but things to The Mandalorian they could be delayed. New information maintains that the recordings of the third season could begin until 2022, which would further delay the launch date for streaming.

The Mandalorian He surprised audiences from the first season by presenting us with a simple but heart-filled adventure. Din Djarin quickly rose as the new hero of Star wars, leaving behind the bitter flavors generated by the characters of the recent trilogy on the big screen. Disney and Lucasfilm had found their new gold mine and for the second season they decided to throw the house for sale, bringing characters that everyone wanted back and leaving an intrigue and a mark that the products of Star wars licensed by The Walt Disney Company.

But it seems that companies will take their time with The Mandalorian. According to a new rumor presented by Collider, the third season of the series would begin filming until 2022; Furthermore, in a recent Variety block called Actors on Actors, Pedro Pascal told Ewan McGregor that Lucasfilm has not started filming the new chapters. It is clear that if production does not start soon, fans will wait a very long time for the return of the famous Mandalorian. It will be difficult months for loyal fans of the series.

The truth is that not everything is bad. The recordings of The Book of Boba Fett They are finished, so very soon we will enjoy the adventures of the bounty hunter in the company of Fennec Shand, his protégé and colleague. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will return with more action and fight against the forces that do not want to follow their plans. It is worth wondering if at some point in the future he will meet Din Djarin and company again, it is something that all fans want to look at.

At this time, the recordings of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series continue, a long-awaited series that will return us to one of the most famous Jedi warriors in the entire lore of Star Wars. Ewan McGregor is delighted with the method used by Disney for his series, a very different one from what was done with the prequels: “Deborah Chow is directing the whole series and I know she directed episodes of your first season. I’m having such a good time there with that incredible technology, and I’m not in front of too many green and blue screens. ” The actor shares his excitement about the new technology implemented in the production and the fact that his work is close to him:

I’m excited because I feel like anything is possible now. That you can invent things, interior or exterior that do not exist in the real world, and put us in that environment. And besides, you never have to fly. I mean, traveling has been great for the first 30 years of my career, but now I just want to stay home. I just want to drive to work and drive home from work.

At the moment there are no release dates for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, The Book of Boba Fett and, of course, the third season of The Mandalorian. We hope Disney and Lucasfilm share good news shortly.

