The Mandalorian season 3 filming has yet to begin

Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ video series returns this week and one of them has brought together two actors from the Star Wars universe, Ewan McGregor and Pedro Pascal. McGregor is in full production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while Pascal will soon return as Din Djarin for a third season of “The Mandalorian.” Both, Star Wars series for the Disney + platform.

In addition to being able to see that Ewan Mcgregor sports a lush beard, advancing that look for the return of Master Obi-Wan, in that dynamic in which the actors interview each other, Pascal has confirmed that has not yet started filming the next season of “The Mandalorian”.

We have not shot a third season.

Previously it was reported that the production of the third season of “The Mandalorian” would begin in April this year, but these statements by Pascal are puzzling, except that they refer to the fact that as such, the filming has not finished, but they are in full swing. process. Secrecy undoubtedly prevents Pascal from clarifying the situation.

Lucasfilm productions are being run with such secrecy that we are often puzzled as to what is being shot. It is true that sometimes images arrive, but on many occasions there are not many details, and especially in the case of “The Mandalorian” that is being shot with The Volume technology. What’s more, at the end of last year they told us that they had started filming this season 3 but what had really started was the filming of “The Book of Boba Fett”, the new Star Wars series that they did not announce until the end of the season. second season of “The Mandalorian” for reasons of logic

Via information | Variety Actors on Actor