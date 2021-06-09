The Mandalorian season 3 could premiere in late 2022

The Collider medium has marked a special article dedicated to sharing rumors about the current Star Wars series productions for Disney +. All the information must be treated with caution, that is to say as hearsay, but it is suggested that there could be an interesting movement in the series calendar.

Above all, the information that arrives directly affects the next season of “The Mandalorian”, the third season, which appears to not premiere on Disney + until well into 2022, almost to the end. The rest of the information points to details of the series “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett”.

The Mandalorian season 3 premiere could be late 2022

This week we heard the news from Pedro Pascal that the shooting of the third season of “The Mandalorian” had not yet begun. Something that took us by surprise since the production of the new episodes of the series were going to begin in theory this past April. We know that in the remainder of this 2021 only “The Book of Boba Fett” remains to be released, in addition to the new episodes of the animated series “La Remesa Mala”. In fact, the Boba Fett series will premiere at the end of the year, so most of its episodes will actually arrive in 2022.

Therefore, we knew that season 3 of “The Mandalorian” would arrive in 2022, however, the rumor that comes now talks about the Season 3 won’t premiere until late 2022. All of this is due to the timing of production.

Apparently, the production of “The Mandalorian” will not start until late 2021 or early 2022. Collider has insiders who claim that the third season of “The Mandalorian” may not start rolling the cameras anytime soon for a number of reasons. One reason is the fact that “The Mandalorian” sound stages are currently being used to shoot Obi-Wan Kenobi’s limited series. Another reason for the delay of the third season may be the commitment of the leading actor of “The Mandalorian”, Pedro Pascal, with the long-awaited HBO series based on the video games The Last of Us. Given that that start of production appears to be a long way off, the series might not make it to Disney + until late 2022.

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Will Have Multiple Mandalorian Cameos

In addition, according to the information it is said that “The Book of Boba Fett” will feel very as if it were a “The Mandalorian Season 2.5”, that is, almost like a continuation of what was season two. Recall that Robert Rodríguez, who directed the return of Boba Fett in Chapter 14 of “The Mandalorian”, is executive producer of the series with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, both creators of “The Mandalorian.”

Along with this, they point out that other characters from “The Mandalorian” are “scheduled to appear”, but does not mention any names. It must be said that during a recent episode of Kessel Runs Transmissions, it was rumored that potential character crossovers could include Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). There have also been rumors of the appearance of the Trandoshan bounty hunter Bossk seen in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, “Star Wars Rebels” or in Episode IV.

