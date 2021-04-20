The Mandalorian season 3 could add Wookiees

Share

They are preparing the third season of the series The Mandalorian and we will be able to see one of the most beloved races of Star Wars such as the Wookiees.

After the shocking finale of the second season of The Mandalorian, now the story will be different, since the protagonist, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) he no longer has to take care of the little one Grogu, because it left him safe with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Therefore, the new episodes will follow a different plot and want to add classic elements of Star wars as are wookiees.

For now, it has been revealed that there will be a big scene involving a group of Wookiees, although it has not been mentioned, if these characters will be known from other installments or if they will be totally new. What is clear is that we will not see Chewbacca, which is undoubtedly the most famous of them all. Since if they use it, they should probably also use Han Solo and that seems not to happen. At least for now.

Nor are we likely to visit the planet Kashyyyk, which we could see in the prequel trilogy of Star wars during the clone wars.

What will season three be about?

For now there is little information about the new adventures of The Mandalorian, but we know that the events of the story will collide with the series Boba Fett’s book and probably that of Ahsoka Tano. Since they have created a mini saga within the great franchise that is Star wars.

The series of The Boba Fett Book will be the next to arrive and it seems that they have already finished filming, because the sets have been removed at the Los Angeles location, where The Mandalorian filmed its first two seasons.

It will be fascinating to know what they are preparing for the series of Star wars that can currently be seen on the platform Disney + following this link.

