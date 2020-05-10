“The Mandalorian” (what a hobby to put the title in English, instead of “The Mandalorian”!) Is the star series with which Disney + lands in Spain. Yet another expansion of the Star Wars universe, which apart from its nine parent films, has expansions in animation (“The clone wars”) and on the big screen, with the entertaining “Rogue One” and the failed “Han Solo”. This time the title alludes to another echo from the past, such as Boba Fett, the famous “bounty hunter” who manages to trap Han Solo in the shocking finale of “The Empire Strikes Back” and die ridiculously in “Return of the Jedi ” A minor character who now becomes the protagonist of his own story.

The eight episodes of this first, and fun, first season bear the stamp of Jon Favreau, fully seated in the gear of the great blockbusters at the start of the Marvel saga with Iron Man (where a character is also kept in his role as an actor ) and increase the profits of the company of the Mickey mouse with the adaptations to real image, mixed with animation of “The jungle book” and “The lion king”. This step to the small screen does nothing but confirm its prestigious position within the studio. For this, they have spared no expense, moving us to a time prior to the criticized episode VII “The awakening of force”, a world where no power has yet settled in the galaxy and everything seems to be governed by the law of the fittest. A kind of anarchy similar to that of the old west. That tone of “western” is one of the strengths of the first season, with trips through arid territories fleeing as outlaws, interacting with space bandits or helping peasants subjected by criminal groups (in fact, there is an episode with a structure traced to ” The magnificent seven ”by John Sturges or, if you prefer,“ the seven samurai ”by Akira Kurosawa). The tone is reminiscent of the serials of yesteryear, as the adventures are conclusive and it is not necessary to see them followed, except for the first two and the last. Perhaps, not following a complex line, joining some episodes with others, will end up losing some of the season’s greatness, but even so the mid tone is more than acceptable.

That feeling of revisiting the past is also seen in the cast, since except for Pedro Pascal (who is almost at all times with his helmet on), many glories from another time appear out there, highlighting the Apollo Creed of “Rocky”; “Carl Weathers, to the unclassifiable and excessive German director Werner Herzog (magnificent in his role) or in animated form, to the former star Nick Nolte, along with a pleiad of characters that appear and disappear, fulfilling their mission as allies or enemies. That feeling of “totum revolutum” is noticeable in the direction, as prestigious names like those of Robert Rodriguez or Taika Waititi (who also keeps a character) appear, along with past actors behind the camera such as Weathers or Bryce Dallas Howard himself . They are the “spearhead” of some scripts channeled into that idea of ​​passing into space the “Far West”, not new since Joss Whedon tried a while ago with his unfinished, but now cult, “Firefly”, although with some spectacular special effects, some great technicians, special mention to the fantastic soundtrack of Ludwig Goransson, and creatures that lead us, even if unconsciously, to those of the 80s of episodes V and VI. And yes, it must be said: “Baby Joda” is adorable. And it is more important than it seems, since we remember that one of the main causes for which the first three chapters were vilified were for the lack of charisma in droids and aliens, led to paroxysm by the insufferable Jar Jar Binks. Luckily in “The Mandalorian” there is content for improvement to overcome these galactic adventures that lead us to past times, ideal for those who lived (we lived) the first trilogy (in my case, I remember waiting in the video store to rent “The Empire Strikes Back ”And see the premiere of“ The Return of the Jedi ”at the Real Cinema in Madrid) and“ hook ”a new generation of followers, with different interests.

