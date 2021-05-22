‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ spin-off canceled due to Gina Carano’s firing?

What many ‘Star Wars’ fans have long feared is beginning to be confirmed. Last February Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm after some controversial posts on social networks, a drop that could not only affect ‘The Mandalorian’ but also other series in the franchise that are scheduled to reach Disney + in the near future.

Now a news item from Variety assures that ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ is no longer in development. This spin-off was announced in December at Disney’s explosive conference to impress its investors with dozens of titles from Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar. At that time, ‘Ahsoka’ was also announced, starring the character played by Rosario Dawson. And at the end of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ Lucasfilm unveiled another spin-off, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’. Both series are moving forward, and the latter is already being shot and will premiere in December.

However ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ “is not in active development” according to the medium, something that fits with the theories of the fans: Cara Dune was going to be the protagonist of this series after being recruited in ‘The Mandalorian’ to join the rangers of the galaxy. The firing of Gina Carano nips this plot in the bud and has probably made it difficult for the project to move forward. We’ll see if Lucasfilm makes a statement about it at some point.

The data has come to light in a report on Dave Filoni’s position at Lucasfilm. He is one of those responsible for ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Clone Wars’ and creator of the acclaimed ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Star Wars The Resistance’, so the production company was promoted last summer to Creative Director of Lucasfilm. His post came to light this week, drawing applause from fans and fellow industry members.

Much more ‘Star Wars’

While we wait to hear from this possibly canceled spin-off, there is no reason to fear a ‘Star Wars’ title drought. Disney + is preparing several more spin-offs that will show various points of the distant galaxy, in addition to the currently broadcasting ‘The Bad Remittance’.

‘Andor’ is a prequel to ‘Rogue One’ and will feature Cassian Andor, the character played by Diego Luna. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is already filming and marks the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, or rather, Darth Vader.

Also expected is a series on Lando Calrissian created by Justin Simien, the head of ‘Dear White People’. Another of the titles announced is ‘The Acolyte’, a series starring women and with a thriller tone, which will tell a story focused on the last days of the High Republic. This will be written by Leslye Headland (‘Russian Doll’).