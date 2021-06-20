The Mandalorian launches its campaign for the Emmy Awards and among its favorites follows Gina Carano

The Mandalorian – 91% set an important tone in the Star Wars universe by becoming practically the reboot of the franchise after how controversial Star Wars: The Force Awakens was – 92%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% which, although the former were very well received by critics, the entire trilogy left a bad taste in the mouths of most fans.

When Jon Favreau’s original series arrived on Netflix, then moved to Disney Plus, it offered something completely new within the already known universe, featuring a lonely hero with a very particular philosophy of life. Part of the success of the series was from the development of the characters, the script, the direction of each episode, as well as the art and the novel way of filming, which is still used by very few.

When it seemed that the show was intact and was still reaping the same success with its second season released at the end of last year, a controversy arose with one of its stars that grew more than anyone would have expected, almost overshadowing all the good comments about it. Program. Cara Dune had become a great role model on female empowerment for her strength and independence without becoming a character that only focuses on hating men.

The sheriff’s popularity grew significantly, and no one would have thought that, overnight, her interpreter, Gina Carano, would be blacklisted by Disney. Today it is well known that the conflict arose after the actress showed her support for those who were involved in the assault on the United States Capitol, and then comparing herself with the Jews of Nazi Germany for how they were treating her for going public. his political ideology.

Disney released a statement in which they assured that the actress was fired and that they would not work with her again. After this controversial meeting, no one would have thought that they would continue to take it into account. Now that the campaigns for the Emmy Awards have begun, it has been announced (via The Direct) that among the 50 names that they propose to be nominated in some category is that of Gina Carano, proposed to compete as Best Supporting Actress.

A couple of months ago Lucasfilm’s intention to launch it into the fray began to leak, but now it has become official. This shows that, despite the lawsuit, the study knows that their work was important and worthy of recognition. Among the fifty names also stands out Pedro Pascal as the protagonist, Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison as supporting actors, Mark Hamill as guest actor and Rosario Dawson as outstanding guest actress.

In previous awards, the series managed to be nominated in the category of Best Drama Television Series at the Golden Globes, while in previous Emmy awards they got 15 nominations and seven awards, in which the recognition of technical things such as art or art stood out. design, having Esposito as the Featured Guest Actor. For now, the production is in the campaign for 17 categories, we will have to wait for the official announcement of the event to know in which ones it gets nominated.