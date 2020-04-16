The Mandalorian, Disney + will release its docuserie | Instagram

Disney + will celebrate Star Wars Day, May 4th, with the launch of a docuseries on the making of The Mandalorian.

According to Variety, the special program will be named Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and will show the creative process of the first series that the producer made about the Star Wars universe; They will include everything from interviews to round tables organized by Jon Favreau, producer of the series.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans to take a look inside the series and see a different perspective on how the concept of The Mandalorian with the talent of the filmmakers of season one, “said Favreau.

“We had a great experience doing the show and we can’t wait to share it with you,” he added.

In addition to the docuseries, Disney + will also host the final season of Star Wars: The Clones Wars, and relatives confirmed that the recording of the second season of The Mandalorian ended before the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Mandalorian, the action series about the world of Star Wars released by Disney +, surpassed Stranger Things, from Netflix, as the best streaming program in U.S, so seeing the creative process of it will be a success and something that surely excites his fans a lot.

According to Parrot Analytics, the series starring Pedro Pascal It had over 100 million demand expressions during the week of November 17-23, while Stranger Things had 81 million.

The Parrot Analytics portal measures the standardized TV demand of streaming companies.

Set in the Star Wars universe created by George Lucas, the series takes place a few years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and follows a lone gunslinger beyond the reach of the Republic.

.