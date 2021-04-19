‘The Mandalorian’ could feature ‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ caused an avalanche of opposite reactions, something very black and white that usually invade public opinion today. That ‘Star Wars’ proposal, yes, seemed to irritate the haters more than normal, which has caused the future of the director of that Episode VIII in the galactic universe to be constantly questioned. But while detractors continue to wait for Rian Johnson to stop collaborating with the aforementioned saga, this filmmaker clarifies that his involvement continues firm and on the table.

In fact recently commented that his trilogy continues to be part of future projects of this franchise created by George Lucas. He did so in conversation with Sariah Wilson, the author who has just provided more details of that interview, assuring that ‘The Mandalorian’ would not rule out the signing of Johnson as director of any of its episodes. “I asked Rian if he would ever consider doing an episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ and he said he was dying to do it, but the point is to fit it into the schedule. He’s been writing ‘Backstabbing 2’ and now he’s going to dive in. in your shoot. Then it would be a matter of finding time to get away and do it. He told me that he talked to Dave Filoni about it“.

Filoni, executive producer of the series as well as director of some of its episodes, would thus be aware of the desire of Johnson, director who “visited the set during the filming of season 1”, something that left him tremendously shocked by that pioneering way of shooting for which Jon Favreau, creator of this first live-action series of ‘Star Wars’, has opted.

Vertigo

The virtual production of ‘The Mandalorian’ has not stopped gaining followers and impacting the most painted ‘. In fact, not only the next Lucasfilm projects, such as ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, the third Mandalorian season and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, would be filming with this technique; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ also would have opted for the successful StageCraft, a new method that left Johnson more than impressed.

“He assured me that when he was on set and they moved the cameras to change the perspective on the screen, he almost fell over,” adds Wilson. “He says that it gives vertigo, that it is almost like a virtual reality, something fascinating that feels very real when you are on set and that it is really interesting to see how it translates on screen. “Not only that, this new way of producing has become a wonderful solution in times of pandemic, We explain it in a Direct Tatooine that we attach below.