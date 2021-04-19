The Mandalorian could count on Rian Johnson

Although he did not have a big step through Star Wars, Rian Johnson could be part of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi generated a division in the fandom of the franchise, there are those who hate it and there is a group that loves it. But while fans continue to argue whether the film is bad or not, Rian Johnson could be part of The Mandalorian, the Disney + series that won the hearts of the audience.

In fact, Rian Johnson recently commented that his trilogy continues to be part of the future projects of this franchise created by George Lucas. He did so in conversation with Sariah Wilson, the author who has just provided more details of that interview, ensuring that The Mandalorian does not rule out the opportunity to incorporate Rian Johnson as director of any of its episodes. “I asked Rian if she would ever consider doing an episode of The Mandalorian and she said she was dying to do it, but that the point is to fit it into the schedule. He has been writing Back Daggers 2 and now he is going to immerse himself in his filming. So it would be a matter of finding time to get away and do it. He told me that he has spoken to Dave Filoni about it. “

Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Masdalorian as well as director of some of its episodes, would be aware and eager to participate as director in the series Rian Johnson, so much so that he even invited Rian to visit the set of the first season.

An incredible production

While Rian Johnson is being negotiated for The Mandalorian, the Disney + series continues to surprise audiences. His virtual production has left everyone with their mouths open, and now there are many productions that bet on this.

“He assured me that when he was on set and they moved the cameras to change the perspective on the screen, he almost fell over,” adds Wilson. “He says it’s dizzying, it’s almost like virtual reality, something fascinating that feels very real when you’re on set and it’s really interesting to see how it translates on screen.”