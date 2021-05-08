The Mandalorian cinematographer works on Thor: Love and Thunder

Filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” He is entering his final phase of filming, with about 3-4 weeks left to finish his principal photography. However, it is not until now that we know who is exercising director of photography for director Taika Waititi.

As he himself confirmed in an interview for Kea New Zealand, cinematographer Barry Baz Idoine has confirmed that he is in Australia working on the fourth installment of the god of thunder and what will until the end of this year, indicating the deadlines they have to finish post-production.

On Idoine’s résumé we have a good number of episodes from the first and second seasons of “The Mandalorian”, the Star Wars series for Disney +. Among the episodes he recorded are key episodes such as “The Jedi,” which introduced Ahsoka Tano, or “The Rescue,” the end of the second season. Idoine won an Emmy for “The Reckoning,” the penultimate episode of the first season.

Taika Waititi writes and directs this fourth film of the god of thunder, which will again star Chris Hemsworth as Thor. We will also have the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, although this time with a twist as she will take the mantle of Mighty Thor. In the rest of the cast we have Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as Gorr, the killer of Gods, and the guardians of the galaxy, to connect with the end of “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has a premiere scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Via information | Kea New Zealand