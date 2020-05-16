One of the great successes of this series was that they did not need a large number of Jedi masters and laser swords to be able to make it attractive. In fact, of the former, none appear (The Child is still a baby who needs to be able to control his powers) and of the latter, there is only one at the end of the series that has a powerful past for the Mandalorians. So it is undoubtedly a huge spoiler to know that there is an important character in the sequel who will let us know important secrets of his life (finally), according to rumors, Din Djarin will be sensitive to force.

This would have important implications with the first episode and, indeed, the entire season. Since Mando did not want to kill the little green creature. In fact he had to break one of the strongest codes for someone of his level at risking everything to rescue baby Yoda. In fact, the relationship between the two is so strong in no time that it would not be strange to know that they have something in common.

The amount of new data that has come out about the new season is such that it only increases the expectations that one has about the show that has hired the expert in the Star Wars universe, Dave Filoni. But it is also known that Ahsoka Tano will come to this program (it seems that from the hand of Rosario Dowson), as well as the actor Temuera Morrison (of whom it is still debated which character he will play, although many affirm that it will be Boba Fett), and not we forget Katee Sackhoff who will be in charge of playing Bo-Katan.

Even Pedro Pascal (Djarin / Mando) said that this new season will be full of “steroids” so October seems to be still a long way off for all those fans eager to know more about this story, which could surprise us with Din Djarin being Force sensitive, but being a rumor started by We Got This Covered, we can only wait for it to premiere.