The coronavirus has left stories of players who have skipped the quarantine for different reasons, but surely none like that of Kyle Walker. The right-back of Manchester City has come to the foreground again immersed in controversy, since according to information from The Sun, the footballer had put aside isolation time to attend a sex party along with a friend and two prostitutes.

The situation worsens if we consider that just one day after the sexual encounter, always according to the British tabloid, Walker texted through their social media accounts where asked the English fans to stay home to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the population.

One of the guests at the party assured that Walker invited her and her partner to a three-hour sex session, recording the priorities of the City footballer in time of confinement. It is not the first controversy in the Premier League at this time of stop due to coronavirus, and it is that top players such as Riyad Mahrez – also from City -, Dele Alli, James Maddison or Kyle Walker himself were seen in pubs the last days of March as the virus spread in England.

Walker’s reckless catalog adds a new episode, after his girlfriend discovered a few months ago that had left the model Lauryn Goodman pregnant, causing the final breakup of the couple. “He has hit rock bottom with his behavior and his manager is furious, and with good reason,” says a source close to Kyle’s environment.