Managua at night is far from resembling those cities like Madrid or Milan, New York or Brasilia, Guayaquil or El Salvador. Cities that look deserted by Forty for the Covid-19.

Managua at night is like a survey. A majority protect themselves in their homes from the global pandemic that until Friday night had infected more than four and a half million people and killed more than 307,000 worldwide. But another good part is as if they defied the virus, or death.

Most of those who walk on the street are young, although adults do not escape that either. Mercedes Somarriba, 59, is a good example. The night of this Friday, around 6:30 in the afternoon, I was at the La Virgen roundabout with a sweatshirt and a lycra that reached the ankle, jumping from right to left and from left to right, bathed in jets of sweat that It was dripping down the arms along with 17 other women who were following a man who was yelling at them: “Come on, how yummy. 1, 2, 3, esoooooo ».

The man is the zumba instructor, Marcos, whom Somarriba calls “the teacher.” “He puts soap on us, puts chlorine on us, puts alcohol on us and asks us to put on our masks,” justifies Somarriba’s presence in the zumba classes, but she herself sees her classmates again and realizes that while they are skipping none One of them is wearing that garment that has become so common and that is placed in the mouth supported by the ears: the masks. “Here we have them, yes,” explains the woman.

Near where the women dance zumba, a skinny, dark-haired man, whom they call “The Scorpion,” holds up huge leather gloves as he lets a stout young woman throw blows at him. “El Alacrán”, whose name is Óscar Daniel Espinoza, is a boxing instructor and every night he comes to the La Virgen roundabout “to help young people stay in shape,” he says.

A group of young people exercise at the La Virgen roundabout this Friday, May 15. LA PERENSA / Roberto Fonseca

One of his “El Alacrán” disciples, Randall Rivas, 40 years old, says about the Covid-19 that “it is useless to live with fear if we have to learn to live with evil.” “I think that the disease does exist, it should not be denied, but basically it also depends on taking care of one’s immune system. For that it is good to do exercises, follow a diet and consume enough vitamin C, to help the body to have better defenses, “says Rivas.

Rivas himself does not explain why in the last four days people have stopped arriving at the roundabout, if before people seemed like “ants” running around it. “Not even the vendors came today,” says Rivas, who estimates that there were always more than 100 people at night in that place and this Friday they did not reach 40.

Rivas was wrong. At the roundabout there was a saleswoman. She is an Italian, she has lived in Nicaragua for 10 years, her name is Laura and since February 3 she has been selling soy milk in that place. “Sales were down 60 percent. We keep coming because no way. I always come at 5:30 in the afternoon and I left at 8:00 at night, but now I am leaving at 7:00 », says Laura, who regrets how the influx of people in the La Virgen roundabout.

A group of women perform exercises at the La Virgen roundabout despite the pandemic. THE PRESS / Roberto Fonseca

In bars

But not only there is the contrast of the absence of many managuas that once roamed the entertainment centers at night, versus the few people who defy death despite seeing in the news how coffins come out of public hospitals.

JRT, 19 years old, is a young dark-skinned man, who on Friday night together with five girls danced in a pleasant way in a bar in the Hippos area, a place where before there was no place to park a vehicle on Friday nights But now drivers can park wherever they want because the parking lots are empty.

«I, really, am not afraid of this disease. I am of a different mind than others, “says J. R. T., but immediately contradicts himself:” I think like the only ones. We are of death ».

One of the young women who accompany him, 18-year-old A. S. G. B., who says that he comes to that bar every Friday, who is afraid of the Covid-19 but still “one dies of something.”

Both young men explain that the bar where they were, has been putting liquors and beers “as in liquidation” because “next week they are not going to open.” For a few days they have removed some tables. What they have added is a small table with a bottle of alcohol gel on it.

El Predio was empty on Friday night. However, there were several delivery men at the stalls that deliver food to the home. LAPRENSA / ROBERTO FONSECA

The boardwalk in Managua, where Orteguismo has placed several trees of life and blue and red and black flags, looked like a skating rink but without skaters. There, where Ninoska Urbina has grown up watching her mom sell fries, this Friday night she was with her husband Efraín Aburto trying to sell hamburgers. But to whom? If no one was there. “In the whole day I have only collected 200 pesos,” said Urbina. Accustomed to seeing nearly 2,000 people crowded almost every night in that area next to Lake Managua, Urbina this Friday did not count more than 50 people throughout the night.

In the Maxi Palí in Waspam Sur there were large lines of people wanting to withdraw money from the ATM. THE PRESS / Roberto Fonseca

The scene is the same in shopping malls such as Metrocentro and Galerias, in Camino de Oriente or in El Predio. The sites are desolate, but there are always some who try to ignore the pandemic. On the Camino de Oriente, the watchman Luis Alberto Ramos explained that “everything is swept away.”

Ramos did not have a mask because he says he ends up tired of having to wear it all day.

Where there was a crowding of people, but before 8:00 at night because they close at that time, it is in supermarkets. In the Maxi Palí in Waspam Sur there were large lines of people wanting to withdraw money from the ATM. There were numerous lines of people buying food. People came out with wheelbarrows full of food. “It is said that there will be a quarantine,” said a woman who did not want to be identified.