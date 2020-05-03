In a country full of soccer tradition, the dream of lifting the world Cup it is an illusion that is repeated every four years, but which is longed for more like a miracle than for sports conditions. It is a fact that the Mexican players are not within the world top, but This is not due to the DNA that the Mexican footballer carries or because of the geographical area where he is. If it is not transcended in the World Cup, it is because sports progress is not a priority for Mexican managers.

The last example that the owners of the Aztec ball have given to make clear that the primary objective is business and not sports progress was the disappearance of the Mexican ascent and descent. A league without reward or punishment it’s a mediocre blow to sports competition; however, finances remain afloat and stability can reign for many more years.

This is not a complaint, as in any company, financial health should be the one that governs the actions to be taken, because without business there is no show and then Mexican soccer would be submerged in a severe crisis both in terms of infrastructure and sports performance.

However, it is an aberration to the passionate roots of this sport that football progress cannot be complemented with economic progress. The Aztec football gives to grow in both parts with a good distribution and regulation; But in this country, nobody is willing to earn less in exchange for sports growth.

The problem is pyramidal and permeates all sectors. From the basic forces of each team, which in many cases requires financial contributions to be able to play their pupils and maintain the hope to debut; until the regulation of the first division, where the number one objective is to offer a good show with a base of foreigners and limiting the spaces for young promises.

On the structural issue there is little concern about increasing the production of Mexican players, because although all the top teams already have the obligation to maintain lower categories, the support given to them is minimized when it comes to the truth. As if they were only there to comply with the regulations, the quarries are governed by a mini-corruption system that must be investigated.

Observing this reality corrupted by private interests is a fact that threatens the illusion of thousands of fans who do not understand why a country with more than 120 million people is not capable of producing eleven with a superlative level.

Also victims of a third world society and its terrible rulers, this should not be an excuse for not getting ahead in the sports field. You can breathe soccer in the streets of the whole country, but obviously you don’t feel it with the intensity that you experience in Brazil, Uruguay or Argentina, where football adheres to hearts and identity as a nation.

When the countrymen wonder why it is not possible to be at the level of the top teams in the world, it will be necessary to remember that we suffer from a system that does not watch over football progress and that also does not find sufficiency in the pure love of sport. At the end of the day, the vast majority of Mexicans who like soccer take it as a simple entertainment space and this is reflected in the stadiums.

The day that love and ambition to be better in soccer prevails in the hearts of Mexicans, That day, commissions will not be charged for debuting in the first division, the viewers will do everything possible so that their stars transcend to the greatest and national coaches will prefer to shoot a youth over a foreigner, because at the end of the day change always seems more likely if it is born in each person.

