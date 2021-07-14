The man who was reunited with his kidnapped son in China after searching for him for 24 years and over 500,000 kilometers



Guo Gangtang’s son was kidnapped when he was just two years old.

Photo: YE AUNG THU / . / .

He traveled more than 500,000 kilometers on a motorcycle throughout China and it took 24 years, but Guo Gangtang achieved his goal: to find his son.

This Chinese man’s life changed forever in 1997,when her two-year-old son was kidnapped by human traffickers in front of his house in the province of Shandong.

It was then that he decided to get on a motorcycle and travel over more than 20 regions of the country chasing clues that could guide him to the whereabouts of his son.

He suffered traffic accidents, 10 motorcycles broke down and even had to deal with highway robbers.

But none of that stopped him. Carrying banners with his son’s photo, the man continued the search, sleeping under bridges and spending his life savings to fulfill his mission.

How did you find it?

According to him Ministry of Public Security of China, the police were able to trace his son’s identity using DNA tests.

Later, two suspected of having carried out the kidnapping were located and arrested, according to the Global Times.

And according to another China News report, at that time the detainees were a couple and their intention would have been to abduct the child and then sell him.

Guo Gangtang’s son was missing for 24 years. (Photo: .)

According to the police version cited by said media, upon seeing Guo Gangtang’s son playing alone outside his house, one of the two detainees, a woman identified by her surname Tang, grabbed him and took him to the bus station. where his partner, surnamed Hu, was waiting for him.

The couple then took an intercity bus to the neighboring province of Henan and sold it there. Local media reports say that Guo’s son was found still living there.

Child abductions in China

Child abductions are a big problem in China, with tens of thousands of them disappearing every year.

Cases of trafficked babies have been heard for decades.

According to a calculation made in 2015, each year about 20,000 children China. Many of them are being sold for adoption, both within the Xi Jinping-led country and abroad.

Child abduction is a big problem in China. (Photo: .)

After reuniting with his son, Guo Gangtang told reporters: “Now that they have found me child, everything it will be happiness ”.

Over the years, the man has become a prominent member of China’s missing persons organizations and has helped at least seven parents reunite with their abducted children.

As soon as news broke that Guo’s son had been located, Chinese social media was inundated with messages in support of the father.

“Many parents probably would have given up a long time ago. He is so amazing and I am really happy for him, ”wrote a person on the Weibo platform.

Guo Gangtang’s case inspired a movie in 2015., called Lost and Love, which starred the renowned Chinese actor Andy Lau.

Some people have asked on social networks for a sequel to the film to add this unexpected happy ending.

