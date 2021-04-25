The man who wandered armed in A Coruña is admitted to a psychiatric hospital

The man arrested this Friday after walking armed through the Coruña town of Cee has been, after his passing to the court, in freedom with charges and has been admitted to the Oza Psychiatric Hospital.

This has been reported by the Civil Guard, who reported last day the detention of man.

The facts go back to 7.00 am this Friday, when several calls were received at the Comandancia’s Operational Complex Center (COC) that warned of the presence in the urban area of ​​the town of an armed individual.

After that, the COC operators alerted the patrols in the area to locate and arrest this person, who, at the time of his arrest, “had obvious symptoms of be under the influence of alcoholic beverages and substances Narcotics “, the same sources have pointed out, and he did not carry any type of weapon.

After the arrest, the active patrols carried out a tracking device and located in the vicinity a long gun and a short gun, which were collected for expert analysis.