the man who transformed Microsoft

This week Microsoft has starred in technological news thanks to the presentation of the new Windows 11.

The operating system is renewed with many new features and a vision to go beyond its own ecosystem by including the possibility of running Android applications

However, Microsoft has also made headlines this week for el appointment of which until now was its CEO, Satya Nadella, as its also chairman of the board of directors, replacing John W. Thompson. In this way, the definitive transition between the era of Bill Gates is closed, who left the front line of Microsoft in 2008 when he resigned his position as CEO, and who last year did the same with his remaining chair on the board.

In recent months the figure of Gates has been marked by his divorce and the internal investigation opened for a relationship with an employee years ago. But the truth is that leaving aside the personal aspect, the 13 years that have passed without Gates in the control center have been a roller coaster that has only been corrected – and more than – with the arrival of the Indian executive in command. American.

Microsoft is now much more than Windows: video games, cloud and productivity

Satya nadella (born in the Indian city of Hyderabad, in 1967) took control of Microsoft now a little more than seven years ago, after the time of Steve Ballmer. An era in which Microsoft had to fight against the general decline in PC sales or its erroneous bet on the mobile market.

Nadella had already been with the company for more than two decades, spending the bulk of his career implementing the cloud services that today represent Microsoft’s fastest growing game through Azure.

Under his tenure, Microsoft has starred purchases like Linkedin in 2016, Mojang, the creator of Minecraft, Github, or Wunderlist, the popular application now converted into Microsoft To-do, and which in the end served as the starting point of all the integration of Teams in companies that has been lavished so much during the pandemic . And of course, the purchase of ZeniMax and with it of Bethesda more recently, the study with which he hopes to finish addressing his bet on subscription in the world of video games with Xbox. Will remain in the inkwell what could have happened to acquire TikTok. In short, Nadella’s years at the helm of Microsoft have been based on diversification.

With him at the helm, Microsoft’s stock has gone from $ 40 upon arrival to more than $ 265 right now, once again competing with Apple for the position of the world’s most valuable company, something that seemed unthinkable a while ago.

“It is incumbent on us, especially those of us who are platform providers, to partner widely to solve the real problems of our customers,” Nadella said at the time. He thus recognized that to make customers happy, he had to partner when it made sense, throwing into the river the keys to a more secretive Microsoft than its predecessors once advocated.

Nadella, the silent CEO

Satya Nadella at one of the latest Microsoft Cloud Computing events

At a time when the reputation of the tech industry moves inversely with its power, it is also keen to distance itself from the rest of Big Tech.

“Great Technology no longer exists”, he declared at a conference, referring to what, according to him, are key differences in the business models of the major technology companies that have led them down divergent paths. Proving that Microsoft has truly changed its ways and has become a new kind of tech giant will be the ultimate proof that we will see in the years to come.

A mark of Nadella’s success in recent years has been how little your company has been in the headlines on regulation. With a focus on selling technology to businesses rather than consumers. It operates largely behind the scenes, although it reaches consumers through Xbox and all its office software.

The Redmond company continues to have many controversies although most of them are not international in scope. From disputes with the United States government over access to personal data hosted on its servers, to housing shortages and other growth problems caused by its expansion into the Seattle area. At the beginning of the year, he allocated 500 million dollars to support the construction of affordable housing in his region, to curb this controversy.

“We build platforms for others to build more technology”

When Nadella took over, Microsoft was at risk of missing nearly every major new technology trend since the turn of the century. A costly Google chase In the search market, he had fallen short of Bing, and social networks had passed him by – hence his attempt to buy TikTok. Attempts to catch up with Apple in the smartphone sector came to nothing: One of Nadella’s first acts was to shut down Nokia’s mobile business that Microsoft had bought in a desperate gamble.

Perhaps part of that problem came because Microsoft had been focusing on the profitability of Windows for years. Today your operating system still represents almost 18% of your revenue, but since its arrival in 2014, the cloud business branch has increased its turnover by 50%, that of office automation and productivity by almost 40%, and hardware and personal computers and tablets has fallen by about 20%.

Nadella responded by taking Microsoft back to its roots. Looking back at a period before Windows, when its software tools were used by other companies to build their own technology.

“That fundamental notion that we build tools, we build platforms so that others can build more technology, I think is more relevant, more necessary in 2019 than in 1975,” he said in another interview with the Financial Times.

Also in Ezanime.net