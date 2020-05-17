The far-right website Breitbart News lost more than eight million euros in advertising due to a Twitter account. The former director Steve Bannon, former chief of strategy of Donald Trump, reveals the fact in a Netflix documentary (The brink) in which he shamelessly charges against that profile of the social network. That profile is called Sleeping Giants, it has 250,000 followers and its description reads: “A movement to make fanaticism and sexism less profitable.” Here is a quote from Steve Bannon about Sleeping Giants: “They are the worst.”

The account was created on Twitter in November 2016 with a single mission: to inform and alert companies that the advertising of their products appeared on far-right websites. The administrator attached screenshots and shared them on the networks of the affected brands. In just a few months, 4,500 advertisers removed advertising on Breitbart News. Conservative presenter Bill O’Reilly of FOX lost virtually all of its advertisers. Right-wing investor Robert Mercer was forced to leave his CEO position at Renaissance Tecnhologies after several clients threatened to leave the company upon learning of his relationship with white supremacists. Additionally, several dozen filonazi activists lost the ability to monetize their operations through payment platforms.

This wild flight of capital directed against the heart of far-right funding sources could not go unpunished, so the Breitbart lobby began investigating the deep web until they discovered the person behind the Sleeping Giants. The conservative website The Daily Caller published his name: Matt Rivitz. “It was the only time I was scared. My address appeared in all the comment sections of Breitbart, Dailly Stormer [la web neonazi más importante de Internet] He wrote a violent and anti-Semitic article about me, and my 14-year-old son received serious death threats from the leadership of our synagogue. “

“The media agencies contract spaces without any kind of rigor, regardless of the type of content that is poured on the websites and it is a real disaster,” says Matt Rivitz.

Matt Rivitz is a creative who watched how programmatic advertising was wreaking havoc on brand reputation without companies being aware of where their logo was inserted and decided to step in. Sleeping Giants was a two-week experiment that has become a very powerful tool to fight this type of practice that has distorted the online advertising market. “The media agencies contract spaces without any type of rigor, regardless of the type of content that is poured on the websites and it is a real disaster. These companies should support quality content and not only be governed by the number of impressions.” Furthermore, Rivitz warns that these programmatic purchases have done irreparable damage to local and regional media. Practice is 100% quantitative and does not value more parameters.

“This type of advertising is a scam. Advertisers need tools that provide transparency to find quality content.” Rivitz charges Facebook and Google for their ability to block and delete this content, and believes they prioritize impressions and revenue over quality and commitment to making the Internet a safer space. “These two companies, which have a duopoly and are more powerful than many governments, do a lot of damage by controlling and manipulating algorithms. No one seems to be holding them accountable.”

Sleeping Giants already operates in eleven countries through anonymous and independent cells. Rivitz explains that, in a sense, the structure is comparable to Reservoir Dogs: they don’t know each other, they maintain anonymity and fight a common enemy. The organization does not have private funding and has only raised money on time through platforms such as GoFundMe for specific actions. For example, when they installed a sign over a car to make it go around the Amazon headquarters, demanding that the company stop selling Breitbart merchandise.

In addition to causing a major financial gap in the US, the most significant achievement to date has taken place in France, where they have succeeded in getting government regulation passed to prevent advertisers from funding hate and online extremism. In fact, it’s called the Sleeping Giants Amendment. “But we have not yet made a systemic change in advertising. I am quite tired after four years fighting against the current, but I think it is worth it and we will continue in the first line of action when the pandemic comes to the background.”

