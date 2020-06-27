© .

Joseph Schumpeter was born in 1883 and died in 1950.

« Can capitalism survive? » Asked Joseph Schumpeter. « No, I don’t think I can, » was his reply.

His reflection reflected it in one of his main works: « Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy », from 1942.

But the great Austrian economist did not believe in the dictatorship of the proletariat or in Marx’s revolution. In fact, he rejected what he understood as the ideological elements of Marxist analysis

For him, what would lead to the end of capitalism would be his own success.

« I consider Schumpeter to be the most penetrating analyst of capitalism that ever lived. He saw things that other people They did not see« said Thomas K. McCraw, professor emeritus at Harvard University’s School of Business.

Schumpeter « was to capitalism what Freud was to the mind: someone whose ideas have become so ubiquitous and ingrained that we cannot separate their fundamental thoughts from ours, » said the academic.

For Steven Pearlstein, professor at George Mason University in the United States, Schumpeter « was for economics what Charles Darwin was for biology«

He has been called one of the best economists of the 20th century, a genius, a prophet vindicated by the ups and downs of the economy in the last two decades.

In fact, for several economists, the 21st century is going to be « Schumpeter’s century ».

The tragedy

Schumpeter was born in 1883 in a town in the Czech Republic, which at that time was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire.

Schumpeter lived and taught in various countries. Also spoke different languages

He was an only child and he lost his father when I was 4 years. His upbringing was left to his mother and his new partner who had aristocratic ties.

Although he studied law, economics would be what would attract him and he would become one of the most outstanding pupils of the Austrian School of Economics.

« Schumpeter was an outstanding student, indefatigable reader, lively and curious mind, master of several languages, » wrote Gabriel Tortella, professor emeritus of History and Economic Institutions at the University of Alcalá, in the article « A Prophet of Social Democracy », published in Book Magazine.

Had one charismatic personalityHe was a womanizer and a horse lover.

He lived for a time in England, where he had a relationship with an upper class woman 12 years older than him.

Sylvia Nasar, in her book “Grand Pursuit. The Story of Economic Genius ”( » The great search. The history of economic thought « ), tells that they married, but that over time they recognized that it had been a mistake. In 1913 they separated and years later they divorced.

Schumpeter remarried in 1925, this time with a woman several years his junior.

But a year later, tragedy would shake his life: his wife died when she gave birth and her son died shortly after. That same year, his mother would also die.

Between luxury and academia

Schumpeter lived in Vienna during the devastating years after World War I and the fall of the Austro-Hungarian empire.

Schumpeter lived through the First World War, which was centered in Europe.

He was economy minister in the socialist government that ruled Austria in 1919.

He came to live in seven countries, in some of which he was a teacher, and worked as an investment banker, which allowed him to make a fortune that later would see it fade away.

Before his second marriage, there was a time when Schumpeter led a life of many luxuries and seemed not to mind being seen in public with prostitutes, Nasar says.

« Schumpeter was a brilliant academic who failed miserably as Austria’s finance minister, » wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning Pearlstein in a review of Nasar’s book published in The Washington Post.

The economist settled in the United States in 1932, where he taught at Harvard University for the rest of his life.

In his new home, Tortella says, Schumpeter fell in love and married an economics historian named Elizabeth Boody, who was 15 years his junior.

« She was the one who compiled and prepared her writings on history of economic thoughts, which were published posthumously (both died before the book was published in 1954: he in 1950 and she in 1953) in the monumental ‘History of Economic Analysis’, « says the author.

Creative destruction

McCraw, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, was the author of « Prophet of Innovation: Joseph Schumpeter and Creative Destruction » (« Prophet of Innovation: Joseph Schumpeter and Creative Destruction »).

Schumpeter analyzed the Great Depression, which occurred after the October 29, 1929 crash of the New York Stock Exchange on so-called Black Tuesday.

In an interview he gave to the Harvard Business School in 2007, McCraw says that during the Great Depression of the 1930s, “many smart people of the time believed that technology had reached its limit and that capitalism had reached its peak«

« Schumpeter believed the exact opposite and, of course, he was right. »

One of the concepts that the economist popularized was that of creative destruction.

And, according to Fernando López, professor of Economic Thought at the University of Granada, this approach is a kind of social Darwinism.

« The capitalism destroy uncreative companies and not very competitive ”, the teacher tells BBC Mundo.

« The process of capital accumulation continuously leads them to compete with each other and to innovate, and only the most powerful survive. »

A constant eagerness

This dynamic of capitalism means that entrepreneurs can never relax.

« This is an extremely hard lesson to accept, particularly for successful people. But business is a Darwinian process, and Schumpeter often linked it with the evolutionMcCraw said.

If we stop to see the cell phone market, we will not only see how its consumption has become massive, but also how a new device makes another obsolete.

New products constantly appear to displace old ones, which become obsolete.

« It is a continuous process of improvement and that is the number one characteristic of capitalism, » Pep Ignasi Aguiló, professor of applied economics at the University of the Balearic Islands in Spain, tells BBC Mundo.

Business dynamics lead to « the only way to get out of the competition, which is very tough and which always keeps your nerves and muscles in tension, is through attempts to reduce costs, which requires innovation processes in production, or through new product design that they are preferred by the consumers in comparison with the previous ones « , indicates the doctor in Economy.

The end of capitalism and women’s stockings

Aguiló says that one of the examples that Schumpeter used to explain his theories was that of women’s stockings.

Women’s stockings was one of the products that Schumpeter chose to explain his theories.

At the beginning of the 20th century, only upper-class women could buy them. But, after World War II they became more accessible to consumers from different social groups.

« Making something accessible to everyone leads the socialist mentality to gradually enter the pores of the capitalist system and slow down its essential characteristic, which is competition between producers, » says the professor.

By appeasing the competition and wanting equality in access to products« Because capitalism has led to that equality, capitalism will come to an end, » thought the Austrian.

« Even date it« Aguiló indicates. Schumpeter pointed towards the end of the 20th century.

« He was wrong about that. He believed that by then the conditions of disclosure of mass production and products among the entire population would make the population live better than the 18th-century King of France and, therefore, the clamor for socialism was forceful. «

Victim of his own success

« Capitalism leads to mass production, mass production leads to extraordinary wealth that spreads among a very important part of the population and that makes the desire for equality greater, » explains Aguiló.

The car, like many products, ceased to be acquired only by an elite and became massive.

The automobile, for example, went from being a product that only an elite could acquire to being available to millions of people.

« The price is sinking, the quantities are shooting up and that happens over and over again with all products, » says the teacher.

This massive circulation of products means that consumers’ living standards rise, « that there is a demand for more equality for its own success and that it ends up putting obstacles to what is the essence of the system: competition, » explains the doctor.

« That very success of shared abundance, because it is within everyone’s reach, is what would lead to the end of capitalism. »

Virtue and danger

Following this logic, competition becomes both a virtue and a problem for companies.

Schumpeter studied Marx’s work in depth, but did not share his ideas.

According to López, Schumpeter believed that « the process of incessant accumulation of capital was going to lead at some point to what Marx had somehow announced as the decreasing trend in the rate of profit. »

« Capitalism is a system that is unparalleled productively, it is a system that, at a productive level – I use Marx again – is the most progressive in history but has the problem that the incessant accumulation of capital leads it to compete too incessantly«

« That competition forces companies to have a constant war for innovating, for obtaining new markets, new products. And therein lies the danger. «

Harry Landreth and David C. Colander in their book « History of Economic Thought » explain that « where Marx had predicted that the decline of capitalism would stem from its contradictions, Schumpeter speculated that its end would be the product of his own success. »

His idea of ​​a socialist society

In his work « Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy », Schumpeter projected a type of socialist society that would emerge after capitalism perished.

As happened to Schumpeter with the capitalism of his time, millions of people today question the capitalist system.

Guillermo Rocafort, professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Communication at the European University, places the Austrian thinker within a group of pessimistic economists or fatalistic who were disenchanted with the capitalism of their time.

While Marx saw a class struggle between the bourgeoisie and the working class, Schumpeter perceived a great tension between a group of entrepreneurs, those that provoke « capitalist gales that give rise to great economic growth » and another conformed by entrepreneurs « that implement a capitalism that is not so pioneering, but rather calculating, more conservative, » the doctor tells BBC Mundo.

The society that Schumpeter envisioned was one in which the distribution of wealth was more equitable and in which the market was not rejected.

It is a society in which the value of equality is above everything – reflects Aguiló- « in which a status quo is reached in which innovation stops and, therefore, the weight of the market when distributing resources is less and the weight of the State, of the set of the common of the society, every time is greater « .

Landreth and Colander quote Schumpeter: « The true promoters of socialism were not the intellectuals or agitators who preached it but the Vanderbilts, Carnegies, and Rockefellers. »

Economic cycles

Rocafort explains that Schumpeter reinforced the theory of business cycles as a way in which capitalism evolves.

Schumpeter’s work is very broad and develops different theories such as that of business cycles and the future of capitalism.

« As if it were a roller coaster, of going up and down, (…) Schumpeter refers to economic cycles that have their origin in both technological and financial innovations that cause moments of great boom, after stabilization and then a depression or recession can occur, « says the teacher.

The expert gives as examples the crack of 1929 and the financial crisis of 2008.

Schumpeter makes us see capitalism as « a historical and economic process that does not have continuous growth, which would be desirable, but a rather volatile growth and that in the end has consequences in society in terms, for example, of unemployment and pensions. «

In the XXI century

« Several economists, including Larry Summers and Brad DeLong, have said that the 21st century is going to be ‘the Schumpeter century’ and I agree, » McCraw said.

Innovation is an element of capitalism that Schumpeter studied.

« The reason is that innovation and entrepreneurship are flourishing worldwide in an unprecedented way, not only in the well-known cases of China and India, but everywhere, except in areas that foolishly continue to reject capitalism. «

« Creative destruction can occur in a large innovative company (Toyota, GE, Microsoft), but it is much more likely that happen in start-ups, especially now that they have a lot of access to venture capital, « McCraw said.

In fact, according to the author, Schumpeter was one of the first economists to use that term: he did so in an article he wrote in 1943, in which he spoke of venture capital.

The Schumpeter innovators

Schumpeter, his ideas and above all the concept of creative destruction has gained special importance in the last two decades.

In Schumpeter’s interpretation of capitalism, the role of the innovator and the entrepreneur is fundamental. This photo shows Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

« It is essential to understand our economy, » says Aguiló.

This business competition is not always about « dominating the market with a product but with an idea, with a type or business model « , reflects the doctor.

Rocafort highlights from Schumpeter’s work how in this creative destruction, innovators and entrepreneurs are the main protagonists.

An example is how the technology industry and its giants like Google and Microsoft They have displaced a sector that in the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s was one of the main ones: the automotive sector.

« If you look at the stock price, the technology companies are the most important and they are all American, » he says.

An advert

Experts like López ask for caution when trying to explain the current economy with Schumpeter’s ideas.

For many experts, Schumpeter and John Maynard Keynes (pictured) are the leading economists of the 20th century. In fact they are often compared.

« It’s not convenient transfer historical categories because they are different societies. The old theories would not work for us, ”he tells BBC Mundo.

Schumpeter is the product of an era and « their capitalism is not capitalism today« he warns.

Capital accumulation was different and had neither the global reach nor the ecological impact of today.

According to the teacher, the system is crossing barriers than before they seemed unthinkable: if a country industrializes, employment increases, but the environment deteriorates.

« That was not in Schumpeter’s mind, nor was John Maynard Keynes. (In his day) industrialization was the fundamental element of development. »

But López acknowledges that « partial aspects of Schumpeter’s work (such as creative destruction) can help us understand the system. »

In transition?

Rocafort joins caution: Schumpeter’s work is his personal vision of reality that he had to live.

Today, many sectors of society are calling for a change in the economic paradigm.

« Now we have a macroeconomic context that did not exist at that time: tax havens, speculative investment funds, excessive indebtedness of nations, » he explains.

However, he clarifies, given the situation of uncertainty we are facing in the face of the world economy, it is logical to look for explanations in the great classics of economics.

« You have to try to see how positive theorists are because there can be no orthodoxy or dogmatism in the economy. We have idolized Keynes and in the end, as we have been seeing for the past 15 years, he is being a failure. »

The doctor believes that Schumpeter and « his economic cycles and creative destruction » can shed light on us.

« Perhaps the current economic model is exhausted and we need new technological and financial innovations. »

« He talks about creative destruction like that New cycle which is caused by great technological development. «

« Perhaps one cycle is colliding with another, like tectonic plates« , he reflects.