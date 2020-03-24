The man who never had a chance to shine in the UFC: Gegard Mousasi

Champion Semi Complete in Strikeforce, Semi-Complete and Middleweight Champion in DREAM, Middleweight Champion in Cage Warriors and Middleweight Champion in Bellator. Before his debut in UFC He was 33-3 and won that fight in the Semi Heavyweight division against Ilir Latifi; went on to have a streak of 5 straight wins that included rivals such as Vitor Belfort, Uriah Hall Y Chris Weidman; he won 3 times the Performance of the Night and once the Fight of the Night and yet he never got a chance to fight for a title in UFC, we are talking about Iranian Gegard Mousasi.

What you did not have in UFC, if you found it in Bellator, in his second fight at the company, won the Middleweight Championship and successfully defended him against Rory MacDonald and then lose it to Rafael Lovato Jr., after beating Lyoto Machida, goes back to the reconquest of the title (which is vacant), this time his rival is Douglas Lima, the appointment is May 9, 2020.

And to all this, Mousasi referred to Israel Adesanya with the following words: “He has a very good fight and has a good distance and a good fighting instinct. But I think I can beat it. You have to be patient and not engage in exchanging with him because that’s when he attacks against “, although he stated that he could beat the UFC Champion, he is aware that this fight is almost impossible:” “It would be a good fight for me. It would be an incredible fight because I have sparred with some guys that he faced in Glory and I did very well against them. So that serves as a measure, but everything is hypothetical, because that fight is not going to happen. ”