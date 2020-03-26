While Joanna Jedrzejczyk declares a rematch against Zhang Weili “is about money,” or Jorge Masvidal states that “for the right price” he would fight in the Lightweight division, others, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, “don’t fight for money,” according Ali Abdelaziz, who is the representative of the Russian.

In recent statements to ‘MMA Junkie’, Abdelaziz stated that fighters, when they are champions, should seek and guarantee the highest possible payment for their fights, but that his client, Nurmagomedov, differs from the others:

“Champions should focus on receiving the highest payout possible, except one guy. I think everyone should be well paid. But Khabib is a different one. I think he should fight for money, that’s why he fights, but Khabib is a little different. When he leaves, we will all miss him, because of the way he handled himself in the sport and how he handled himself. I think Khabib could fight another five years, but if he retires tomorrow, I am happy. If he fought tomorrow, I’m happy. I want him to do what he wants “

“The Eagle” is undefeated in his professional career in Mixed martial arts, and as current Lightweight Champion of the UFC, has defended his title twice, against Conor McGregor on October 6, 2018 and against Dustin Poirier on September 7, 2019, his next defense will be against Tony Ferguson on April 18, 2020, in a place that has not yet Could be confirmed by UFC President Dana White in the face of the global crisis caused by COVID-19.