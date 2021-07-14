The man who died making love to a ghost

Straddling the 19th and 20th centuries, spiritism was a belief in vogue, and many magicians in their shows pretended to communicate with the dead. Some were honest and warned the public that there were no spirits involved, that it was all tricks. Others let people’s imaginations fly into the afterlife. In his beginnings in Thomas Hill’s traveling company, Harry Houdini was one of the second, something he regretted after his mother’s death, for the pain he could have caused his victims.

Houdini prepared his medium sessions thoroughly. When the troupe arrived in a town, to find out, they investigated the local press, put their ear to where there was gossip, and visited the cemetery. Already on stage, he told secrets that, he said, the spirits transmitted to him. Once, she was on the verge of being beaten up by an angry husband for reporting that his wife was pregnant, and another time, black onlookers stampeded from the room when he contacted one of their own who had been murdered. However, according to Milbourne, his scruples meant that Houdini never went as far as Zanzic.

A magician surrounded by mystery

Also known as Zan-zic, this was a magician surrounded by mystery. Some say that his name was Harry Robenstein, that he was born in New Orleans and that his father was Hebrew and his mother a Creole fortune teller, of French and Spanish blood. Whatever his real identity and origins, he was held in high esteem by his colleagues. In Mahatma, the official magazine of the American Society of Magicians (SAM), it was presented in 1903 as “One of those inventive wizards who keep the pot boiling with something new.”

Ten years earlier, Zanzic invested $ 5,000 to rig an apartment in downtown Chicago, say William Kalush and Larry Sloman in The Secret Life of Houdini (2007). With the help of Billy Robinson, a magician skilled in the construction of all kinds of contraptions, he filled it with secret doors, hiding places and false panels to turn it into the scene of spiritualistic wonders. Zanzic, Jack Curry – his agent – and Robinson were planning to make a fortune for the naive who were going to visit Chicago on the occasion of the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893. One of them was a wealthy old German that Kalush and Sloman identify as “Mr. Schiller ”.

The man first came to Zanzic to see if he could help him with his vision loss. The illusionist sold him a jar of clay as a remedy, and days later the old man returned delighted: he could see much better. Zanzic explained that it had all been a matter of the spirits, whereupon the old man asked him if he could invoke his deceased wife. After seeing a photo of the woman, the magician said yes and looked for a prostitute who could hit the client. When in the next session he invoked the spirit and the woman appeared duly disguised, the old man jumped from the chair, pounced on her and began to kiss her, until the medium separated them and the ghost disappeared. The fleeting encounter spurred the old man on, who asked Zanzic to sleep once more with his beloved. The wizard granted her wish.

A week later, the pair of lovers met again in a room on the floor that was set up as a bedroom. Zanzic left them alone and, minutes later, the prostitute came out of the room screaming: the passionate old man had suffered a heart attack and had collapsed on the bed. The magician and his accomplices secretly removed the body from the building and tried to leave it on the street as if it had died there. But a servant of the man, who was waiting to take him home, saw everything and reported them to the police.

Did something like this happen in Chicago in 1893? I think there is reason to doubt it. All the data provided by Milbourne, Kalush and Sloman in their books comes from an article, entitled “Zanzic, Supreme Charlatan!”, Which was published unsigned in MU-Men 1923. That is, thirty years after the fact! MU-Mera then the magazine of the SAM, a society chaired by Houdini, who is considered the author of that text. He says that the story had been told to him by “the well-known magician” Ziska and that Zanzic and his cronies escaped jail “somehow, and things fell silent”. Houdini ignores the real identity of the enigmatic magician – “I think it was Brenner,” he writes – and also does not give any name for the victim (where do Kalush and Sloman get “Mr. Schiller”?). Adam Selzer, author of Mysterious Chicago. History at its coolest (Mysterious Chicago. The coolest story, 2016), has also verified that in the local press there is no reference to the facts or to the expensive floor of miracles, when its creation and operation would not have passed unnoticed neither by journalists nor by spiritualists.

Is it an attractive story? Undoubtedly. He has sex, money, rogues, ghosts … Now, it is still too good for us to believe it if we take into account that there is only an indirect source, the absence of key details – what was the unfortunate client’s name? – and that at the time no one seemed to know anything about it. Chicago So, like Selzer, I am inclined to be skeptical, to quarantine her, but I wanted to share it because it is an open story and who knows if it will surprise us one day.