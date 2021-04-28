The man who ate cork, cats and corpses so as not to die of starvation

Sometimes he hunger and the urge to eat they can turn into a whole sentence. Especially when a disease causes the normal intake of an adult human to be so insufficient that it can kill you starvation.

That is precisely what happened to a French citizen, known as Tarrare. To this day, more than two centuries after his death, it is not known what was the medical condition that plagued him. But it is clear that something was happening to him, because the anxiety to eat led him to hunt snakes and eels, and even to break into a hospital morgue in search of corpses.

His life, of course, was not a bed of roses. He died very ill with only 26 years old. At that time, there were people who wanted to help him, but also many others who took advantage of that gift for which he constantly lived on the edge of life. starvation.

Who was Tarrare?

Little is known about the life of this character. Except that was born in 1772, in a rural town of Lyon. It is unknown if Tarrare was his real name or a nickname and there is no information about his surnames or the origin of his parents. What is known is that these, seeing that they were unable to satisfy their anxiety to eat, abandoned it as a child.

He lived for a time as a beggar, feeding on what he could so as not to succumb to starvation. And that’s how he discovered that he could turn his problem into a form of earn a living. He began to perform in the streets, challenging people to give him anything to eat. He had no problem, everything was going well for him. In fact, according to an article about him published in IFLScience, in a show he came to eat cork and flint and in another a whole saddlebag full of apples.

His parents abandoned him because they were unable to feed him

He also hunted animals. He didn’t care if eels, snakes or cats. Everything was going well, both the flesh and the blood, although the hair ended up vomiting it.

This was his only occupation until he enlisted in the French Revolutionary Army during the War of the First Coalition.

Desperate fight against starvation

When he entered the army, Tarrare weighed only 45 kilos. Everything he ate did not feed him and he needed more and more. The ration that corresponded to him was not enough, so he did favors for his companions in exchange for them to give him his. If I didn’t have enough, it ended rummaging in the trash.

As soon as they observed what was happening to him, their superiors came up with an experiment. They gave him a wooden box with a piece of newspaper inside and asked him to eat it. When they later analyzed their feces, the paper was intact and its contents could be read. Thus, it occurred to them that he could carry messages from one side of the battlefield to the other without the enemy army knowing. In return, they gave him large amounts of liver, which he quickly swallowed.

Despite everything he ate, when he joined the army he weighed 45 kilos

Unfortunately, in one of his missions he was captured by his opponents, who tortured him to get the information, but they did not get it.

Life went smoothly for him. They took advantage of his misfortune, but at least he could eat. However, he ended up becoming seriously ill. He had symptoms of starvation, despite not stopping swallowing, for which he was admitted to a military hospital.

There he was treated by the chief of surgery, George Didier, who tried various treatments, all without success. He tried to suppress his appetite by administering large quantities of hard-boiled eggs. They were also given laudanum and tobacco pills, both very common and versatile treatments of the time. But none of them worked. Every time he needed to eat more, so he wandered around the facilities in search of the blood of the patients who had been subjected to bleeding to try to cure them of some evil. In addition, more than once he ended up escaping to the morgue to feed on the corpses that were there.

The toilets did not seem uncomfortable with his behavior. However, when a 14 month old baby from the hospital things changed. Tarrare insisted that it had had nothing to do with it. Neither his ravenous hunger nor his fear of starvation would make him eat a living child. But nobody believed him, so he was expelled from the center.

A sad ending

He wandered the streets again, until four years later he had to return to a hospital, where he begged to be treated by Didier, to whom he told that two years earlier he had ingested a fork and that it has been bad since then, possibly due to some internal damage caused by the cover.

The autopsy showed that the organs of his digestive system were abnormally large

However, after a check-up the doctor ruled that he had tuberculosis. It barely lasted a few months in this state. Shortly after, some intense diarrhea they ended his life.

Of course, Tarrare was a medical mystery, so both Didier and other doctors of the time wanted to do an autopsy in search of the reason for his condition. Thus, when dissecting it, they found a huge digestive system. By opening its jaws, an immense canal that ran down to the stomach could be seen, the size of which was well above normal. Also striking was the large size of his esophagus, liver and gallbladder. Everything was full of pus and ulcers, but there was no sign of the fork.

Against all odds, this enigmatic Frenchman did not die of starvation. Throughout his life he managed to get enough food to stay alive, but at the cost of destroying itself inside. His life was an ordeal, during which they couldn’t even tell him what was wrong with him. He ended up getting a diagnosis of polyphagia. This is a medical condition that leads those who suffer from it to always have a great anxiety to eat. However, it is usually accompanied by some disorder, whose causes can range from the psychological to the metabolic. Without a doubt, knowing these causes was the missing piece to the puzzle of his enigmatic life.

