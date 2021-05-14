The man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault will not be identified

They ask for the identification of the man who accuses Kevin Spacey 2:01

(CNN) – The civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, which alleges he sexually assaulted a teenager in the 1980s, is expected to be dismissed after attorneys for the accuser said Thursday that he refuses to identify himself.

A federal judge ruled last week that the man, identified in court documents as CD, who claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14, must publicly reveal his identity.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan determined that the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the man, noting that in this case “that interest is magnified because CD has made its accusations against a public figure.”

The plaintiff’s lawyers presented a letter in a New York court on Thursday in which they inform the judge of the decision and accept that the case be dismissed as far as CD is concerned.

“As we previously informed the Court, CD believes that it is unable to withstand scrutiny and intrusion into its life if its identity is revealed in this matter,” wrote attorneys Richard M. Steigman and Peter J. Saghir.

“In fact, even the very decision of this Court on this issue has caused multiple news in all the media, both nationally and internationally. The sudden unwanted attention that the revelation of his identity will cause is simply too much for him, ”said the attorneys.

Actor Anthony Rapp, who joined CD in the civil lawsuit against Spacey, alleges the actor made unwanted sexual advances to him when he was 14, according to the lawsuit. The incident allegedly occurred at the actor’s home in 1986.

The attorneys also wrote that they intend to request that CD be withdrawn from the existing case with Rapp and to suspend that case while they appeal.

“We understand that the defendant disagrees with any of our requests,” the attorneys wrote.

CNN has reached out to Spacey’s lawyers for comment.

In 2017, Spacey apologized for what he said “would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” after Rapp made the accusations, but said, “I honestly don’t remember.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.