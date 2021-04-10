The man who abused his partner’s minor nieces for six years is sentenced to prison

The Third Section of the Jaén Court has sentenced a 56-year-old man to 27 years in prison for sexually abusing the two nieces for six consecutive years of her then partner, when the girls were six and nine years old.

Specifically, the sentence condemns him for two continuous crimes of sexual abuse and another of corruption of minors. In addition to the prison sentence, he is sentenced to compensate each of the two minors in 50,000 euros, and to the payment of all costs.

The facts sentenced date back to the period between 2011 and 2017. During these years, the two minors, who testified behind closed doors during the trial held at the Jaén Court, suffered numerous episodes of sexual abuse with and without carnal access for what they considered their uncle. In addition, on the mobile phone of the accused were found videos and photographs of one of the minors in a situation of high sexual content.

In this way, the court considers as proven facts that the defendant subjected the minor to Photo shoots where “she appeared naked or told him to take pictures of herself, indicating how she had to take them, and send them to him, also making at least seven videos.” In addition, it includes the sentence that “when the minor refused, she bent her will with gifts”, and also considers it proven that sent these photos and videos to third parties.

As a consequence of these events, the two minors have seen “seriously affected their emotional development and present depressive symptoms, aggressiveness, general distrust, feelings of shame and guilt “, in addition to having had a negative impact on their academic performance.

It was during a study that the UJA was carrying out in a school where one of the minors ended up answering a questionnaire that had been a victim of sexual violence. From here, the parents were informed that they ended up reporting the case.

The defendant, during the trial, stated that the The allegations of the minors were “unheard of” and he denied their truthBut the court understands that “the statements of the minors meet all the requirements demanded by the jurisprudence for the destruction of the presumption of innocence of the accused with respect to the crimes” for which he is finally sentenced.

The two girls, cousins ​​to each other, spent time at their aunt’s house, in the capital Jaén, where from 2009 to 2016 the defendant also resided while the relationship lasted.

When the videos were uncovered, it was the defendant himself who in January 2019 handed over his mobile phone to the police station where, despite having deleted files, the Police located the files and photos, as well as conversations with one of the minors where the accused, among other terms, he addressed her as his “love”.