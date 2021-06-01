‘The man from California’ will have a sequel on Disney +

To coincide with the 29th anniversary of the popular 1992 comedy ‘The Man from California’ (Encino Man), actor Pauly Shore made an Instagram post where he shared an old photo of himself with the film’s co-star, Brendan Fraser.

The interesting thing about its publication was the text, where it seems to confirm that there will be a sequel to the film: “Visit Disney + and tell them that I, Brendan and Sean [Astin] we are ready for the continuation. “

Directed by Les Mayfield (in his directorial debut) from a screenplay by George Zaloom and Shawn Schepps, the film revolves around two high school outcasts who, digging in the garden, discover a buried caveman. . They immediately think that their discovery will be a success in the institute, but the exact opposite happens: their discovery will turn their lives into a real disaster.

Along with Shore, Fraser and Astin, the film starred Mariette Hartley and Richard Masur. The truth is that the film did not have overly positive reviews, although it was a success at the box office, grossing 40.7 million dollars worldwide for a budget of 7 million.