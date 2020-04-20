With the revolution that the NBA has generated by assembling a new team in the development league, the organization has already begun to move to achieve everything necessary. The new Select Team, which aims to recruit the best outgoing high school prospects to bypass the NCAA, will open with Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.

These guys could train and have as a home a track that has been built by one of the greatest, since the NBA is analyzing the Mamba Sports Academy Kobe Bryant to put the team there. The complex would host not only the training and games of the new team, but also the main operations and the barracks would be located in the place that was built by the legend Laker.

The world-class venue, located in Thousand Oaks, California, could host the team soon, which will also have a luxury coach. Names like David Fizdale, Brian Shaw or Sam Mitchell (all with NBA experience) sound to guide these guys and give them a better path to the best league in the world.

Yahoo Sources: NBA, G League considering using Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy as home base to newly formed “Select Team” for elite prep stars. https://t.co/ePhzAWkPAT pic.twitter.com/Re07A7f9Pw – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 20, 2020

