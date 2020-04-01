The organization of Mallorca Championships It has issued a statement after the announcement of the cancellation of Wimbledon 2020 in which it assures that they maintain their desire to dispute its first edition on another date within this year.

The Mallorcan ATP 250 management assures that they are “in permanent contact with the ATP circuit and the competent authorities& rdquor ;. The objective was “to make the appropriate decisions and to focus on the only important thing right now, which is the protection of the health of all those who may be involved in the event and of society as a whole & rdquor ;.

“In the coming days we will analyze, in close coordination with the ATP and our ‘partners’, all the possible scenarios for the first edition of the Mallorca Championships, including the possibility of postponing the event to another date in 2020 & rdquor ;, said the CEO from Emotion Group and promoter of the tournament, Edwin Weindorfer.

“Without a doubt, the main determining factor in decision-making will be at all times the development of the current health situation and the resumption of the circuit in optimal conditions that avoids any risk for fans, players and all those involved in carrying it out. of the event & rdquor ;, the president has specified.

