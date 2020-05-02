By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/01/2020 8:07 am

Assassin’s Creed: ValhallaLike Odyssey, it will allow us to choose between a male and female protagonist. In this way, a question arose in the minds of fans of the series: what is canon? Fortunately, Ubisoft Montreal narrative director Darby McDevitt has answered this question.

Through Twitter, a fan questioned McDevitt about this topic, and his answer will surely be liked by all people, since he has confirmed that both versions of the Eivor character are canonical in history. This is what he mentioned:

“Both options are canonical, but we’re not going to spoil how we handle that trick until you play.”

While in Odyssey only Kassandra turned out to be part of the official canon, this thanks to the novelization of the game, Valhalla will make both versions of the main character the official protagonistHow it will do this remains to be seen, though.

The big difference between Odyssey and Valhalla’s approach is that in the first game, Alexios and Kassandra are two different characters; they both exist in the world, and the character you don’t choose becomes an NPC. In Valhalla you play the same character, Eivor, but you choose whether it is male or female.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on holiday 2020. On related topics, the developers of Valhalla have clarified the “controversy” surrounding the female version of the protagonist. Similarly, here you can check out the incredible special editions of the game.

Via: Darby McDevitt

Konami: Reinvention and permanent diversification



Dishonored – Super Underrated Jewel

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.