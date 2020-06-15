Joaquín Carmona’s story gives much food for thought. With 17,700 followers on Twitter, this Catalan is according to many the world’s leading athletics expert on the aforementioned social network. But it takes three months without updating his profile, without publishing anything. And the reason is shocking. Joaquín Carmona is a homeless person, a homeless person who sleeps in a Madrid park and therefore, during the confinement, he was unable to turn on his old computer or connect to the Internet.

His crude story has been told in the Sport newspaper, which has collected statements from him in which he tells his difficult reality. «I put the last tweet at the Atocha station the day the Alarm State began and the police ordered me to leave before closing everything. Since then, I have nowhere to turn on the computer or where to charge the battery, ”says Carmona.

He used to take advantage of the services offered by libraries to share his in-depth knowledge of athletics. There he could charge his laptop and use the wifi. But the Covid-19 forced to close all those cultural centers and Joaquín Carmona has been sleeping for three months in a Madrid park because he prefers not to do it in the shelters, of which they don’t speak very well.

« At least here I have a mattress »

He is the ‘Maldini’ of athletics on Twitter, but behind him he has a very tough story that has now come to light. At least I have a mattress here. I have taken food from the garbage cans and I have even found the mattress on which I sleep on the street, « explains one Joaquín Carmona who has not been treated well by life: » My father was an alcoholic and my mother became ill very soon. so the poor thing could only go outside once a year because we lived in a room without an elevator and it was unspeakable to manage it. From a very young age I remember going to go shopping.

“Since the ice cream stand collapsed I have survived as best I can. I have signed up for Public Employment Exchanges and something temporary has come out. I have also worked in the slogan of Atlético de Madrid. And among all, what little I have earned is what I am throwing away because I do not spend anything. Only the elementary to eat, to subsist. I want to go back to Twitter but I can’t », ends the greatest expert on athletics in our country about his crude situation.