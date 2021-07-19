The Malaga telco Megacall turns 13 | News | Communications

Megacall, a Malaga telecommunications company dedicated to VoIP telephony turns 13 settled in Mijas, Malaga, where it has its headquarters since its inception in 2008, and which is completed by its office in the United Kingdom to provide more global coverage and closer to its international clients.

On this anniversary, the company It has a portfolio of more than 400 clients. In Spain, most come from Madrid, Catalonia – its main market – and the Costa del Sol. In addition, it has users in more than 30 European, Asian or American countries.

Last year, despite the global economic crisis due to the Covid-19 crisis, increased its turnover by 14%, which has also led him to increase his sales department, customer service and his development team.

The Malaga telco Megacall turns 13.

“At Megacall we are aware of how exasperating it can be for customers to have a problem with their VoIP line and wait hours to be served. He will speak directly to the support team with us “, he underlines Tony Kauffer, CEO.

To guarantee a quality and trustworthy service, the company is registered in the CNMC (National Commission of Markets and Competition in Spain), OFCOM (UK Communications Regulatory Office) and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission in the United States).

Among the services it offers are virtual telephone switchboards, SIP trunk, Internet calling plans, call center software and platforms for sending SMS, among others.

As the manager points out, “we can safely say that what differentiates Megacall from other companies is the trust and the close relationship we have with our clients (their opinions prove it). There is nothing more frustrating than being constantly transferred from extension to extension and having to explain the issue over and over again. That is the price that large companies have to pay to grow their business, so that company / shareholder profits take precedence over customer service. “

Finally, it should be noted that they do not forget their work in society and want to return part of the profit by collaborating with organizations such as Aldeas Infantiles, Samaritans in Spain and the José Carreras Foundation against leukemia.