The Malaga Festival reopens its theaters to host Spanish-language cinema

“A friendly and safe festival” is one of the mottos of the director of the Malaga Festival dedicated to cinema in Spanish, Juan Antonio Vigar placeholder image. The 24th edition raises its curtain this same Thursday, June 3 and will download it on Sunday 13, in person and offering an overview of commercial cinema, veteran directors and new promises.

One of the novelties is that it has lasted up to eleven days, one more than usual, to favor the inclusion of more films and screenings. And it is that, once again, the restrictions still due to the pandemic force us to be prudent, with half the capacity in theaters and complying with safety regulations. There will be prestigious guests and stars of our cinematography, but the focus of attention will be the feature films, and the shorts, and not so much the parades on the red carpet.

His preferred dates of celebration were between March and April, but already last year had to be postponed until the end of August, in a special edition that crowned with the Biznaga de Oro the Girls, who would later also triumph at the Goya, and the Mexican Summer white in the category of best Ibero-American film.

Inauguration with rhythm

This edition starts with a very musical tone because the chosen title is The Cover, first film by the Barcelona actor Secun de la Rosa, with Benidorm as the stage and a young man who dreams of being a singer, but fear failure. Everything will change when he meets a girl who shares his passion for art.

Poster for ‘The Cover’eOne Films

Star Alex Monner Y Marina Salas in a cast in which they will also be Carmen Machi Y Juan Diego. The opening gala will be presented Silvia Abril Y Toni Acosta.

19 titles for the Golden Biznaga

The official section will consist of 11 Spanish and four Latin American productions, plus another four out of competition.

Throughout the contest, 53 works, including shorts and animation, 45 documentaries and 16 films will be screened in the section Affirming the rights of women. In total, 181 titles from 70 different cinematographies.

Closing with humor

And if the opening was to a musical rhythm, the closing with Garcia and Garcia can give us some good laughs. Pepe Viyuela Y Jose Mota They will bundle it up in a low cost airline, one executive and the other an expert mechanic, matching your last name will cause your charges to be confused, the mechanic cared for like a king in luxury hotels, the other clad in his overalls and limited to the space of the hangar. A way also to highlight the differences in treatment between the two jobs.

Pepe Viyuela and José Mota are the ‘García y García’ Blogmedia and Clarq Films

It is the third feature film of the Navarrese Ana Murugarren (The fig tree of the bastards), and the closing gala, on Saturday 12, will have as master of ceremonies Santiago Segura, The point and end will be a concert by the artist Rodrigo Cuevas.

The honorees

The Biznaga of Honor will be for the director Javier Fessser. The Málaga Diario Sur award will be awarded to Alejandro Amenábar; the Malaga Hoy Retrospective award to the filmmaker Mariano Barroso and the Málaga Talent – La Opinion de Málaga will be awarded to the director Oliver Laxe.

In addition, the Ricardo Franco-Academia de Cine Award, which recognizes the different trades in the cinema, will go to the editor Julia Juaniz; and the Biznaga Ciudad del Paraíso, for the essentials of Spanish cinema, will go to the actress Petra Martinez. As for the “Golden Classic” selected, it will be the restored copy of That happy couple (1951) joining the commemoration of the Centennial of the birth of Luis Garcia Berlanga in this comedy starring Fernando Fernan Gomez Y Elvira Quintillá, and co-directed with Juan Antonio Bardem.

Reduced prices

The tickets will maintain the prices of two years ago. Six euros in the Official Section for the Cervantes Theater and 3.50 euros in the rest of the sections at the Albéniz cinema, the Echegaray theater and the María Victoria Atencia cultural center. The galas between 6, 10 or 15 euros. In the final marathon on Sunday the 13th, two tickets for the price of one.

THE TRUE IS IN VARIETY

Commercial cinema

‘Operation Shrimp’ Disney

The comedy Operation Shrimp from Carlos Theron takes place in Cádiz, between infiltrated rookie cops and drug traffickers, starring in it Julian Lopez Y Natalia de Molina (scheduled for release in theaters, June 25). Another comedy is Brooklyn Sevillanas from Vicente Villanueva (August 13). Both out of competition. And in the official section, Dani de la Torre will present Life is Live, nostalgia for the mid-80s (August 20), and Oscar Aiba the thriller The substitute.

Author cinema

‘Amalgama’Lokal 3 Productions

A Caribbean island, a congress of dentists, and three men and a woman is the starting point of Amalgam, in which black humor prevails and is the work of the Mexican director and screenwriter Carlos Cuaron (Alfonso Cuarón’s brother). Also in the official section we will have The belly of the sea from Agustí Villaronga, Two from Sea Targarona, 15 hours from Judith Colell (in co-production with the Dominican Republic), The consequences directed by the Venezuelan Claudia pinto or How queens die from the Argentine Lucas turturro.

Debutants

‘The snail’s house’Filmax

A writer immersed in a peculiar intrigue is what he will offer us The snail house, with Paz Vega Y Javier Rey, debut of Macarena astorga. And along with Dead man does not know how to live from Ezekiel Montes for the first time, two films, both first operas, by Malaga filmmakers coincide in the official section. Also in their debuts will be Girls from Carol Rodríguez Colás, Love from Julia de Paz, Who are you traveling with from Hugo Martin Cuervo, Brave flash from Ainhoa ​​Rodriguez or Karnawal from the Argentine Juan Pablo Felix.

Spanish series

‘Paradise’ Movistar +

Stranger Things to the Spanish? Three teenagers mysteriously disappear in the early 90s, and their abductors may not be beings of this world. The Serie Paradise has been created by Fernando Gonzalez Molina placeholder image (Palm trees in the snow) for Movistar +. It will be screened in the Málaga Premiere section, a space that will host three other firsts: Maribel verdu will be a lawyer who will try to defend her brother from a murder in Ana Tramel. The game, TVE series, Lost fagot created by Bob pop for TNT and Lucia in the cobweb, a true crime about the murder of Lucía Garrido in 2008 for TVE.